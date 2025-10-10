Grant Park, Trinity battle to 4-4 tie, Kankakee gets big conference win: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys soccer

Grant Park 4, Trinity 4: Dueling hat tricks from Trinity’s Akira Hori and Grant Park’s Sam Cordes set the stage for a tie Thursday. Vova Savelez added a goal for hosts Trinity (1-6-1) while Oliver Malkowski added one for the Dragons (7-12-3).

Trinity was fresh off its first win of the season Monday, a 7-5 home victory of Home School Resource Center, and assistant coach Tim Bertram said the team has grown a lot throughout the season.

“Overall, watching the team grow and the friendship they have outside of soccer is really good,” he said. “But we’ve seen things we’ve worked on start to click that we’ve worked on in practice and tried to drill into their head.

“Even the second half, some of the things we told them, like I told them we needed to focus on ball control in the second half, and we controlled the ball more than they did in the second half.”

Trinity's Akira Hori, left, looks to dribble past Grant Park's Aiden Overbeek during a game at Trinity Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

For Grant Park, Cordes has emerged as a legitimate scoring threat as a junior on a young team that does not boast a lot of varsity experience.

Head coach Mark Boccia said Cordes has put the work in to get better, and it’s nice to see that work pay off.

“He had kind of a rough year last year, I don’t think he scored any, but he had a lot of chances,” Boccia said. “He came back this year and has a good attitude, great speed. We’re just working on keeping it simple with him - get the ball to the net. And today it worked.”

Kankakee 1, Thornton 0: In a battle between the top two teams in Southland Athletic Conference standings, Kankakee (13-6, 6-0 Southland) picked up a huge road win to remain undefeated in conference and pick up their second one-goal win over the Wildcats (10-7-1, 6-2). No individual stats were available for the Kays in what was their seventh straight win.

Reed-Custer 4, Clifton Central 3: Four different players scored for Reed-Custer (6-13-1) in a narrow senior night win. Senior Dylan Maschmeyer found the back of the net, as did Matthew Kuban, Brody Alexander and Jakub Lichaj. Senior Tristan Randall had two assists while Kuban and Tyler Compton each had one.

No individual stats were available for Clifton Central (6-14-1).

Manteno 1, St. Joseph Ogden 0: The Panthers (15-5-2) wrapped the regular season with a shutout win, their fourth win in a row. No individual stats were available.

Peotone 2, Plano 0: No individual stats were available as the Blue Devils (14-5-1) notched their ninth shutout win of the season.

Watseka/Milford 8, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3: The Warriors (6-14-1, 5-7 Vermilion Valley Conference) ended conference play with a win Thursday. No individual stats were available.

Girls volleyball

Manteno d. Coal City 25-17, 25-15: After taking their first Illinois Central Eight Conference loss of the season, the Panthers (21-4, 10-1 ICE) bounced back with a conference victory. Kendall Blanchette had team highs with eight kills and 10 digs. Maddie Gesky had six kills while Danika Fletcher had 11 assists and five digs.

No individual stats were available for the Coalers (14-13-1, 5-5 ICE).

Wilmington d. Lisle 25-18, 25-19: Two days after handing Manteno its first ICE loss, the Wildcats (21-3, 10-1 ICE) kept pace with the Panthers atop the conference standings. No individual stats were available.

Peotone d. Reed-Custer 25-14, 25-19: The Blue Devils (17-9, 6-5 ICE) got 11 kills from Mia Connolley in a conference win at home. Allie Werned had 15 assists and three aces while Peyton Bisping had eight digs and an ace.

No individual stats were available for the Comets (3-24, 0-10).

Cissna Park d. Milford 25-16, 25-14: Behind six kills apiece from Addison Lucht and Josie Neukomm, and five kills from Sophie Duis, the Timberwolves (23-1, 9-0 VVC) cruised to a conference win on the road. Lucht and Kendyl Neukomm added five digs apiece while Mady Marcott had nine assists.

No individual stats were available for Milford (2-19, 1-7 VVC).

Armstrong d. Watseka 26-24, 25-15: After dropping a tough first set, the Warriors (18-9, 5-3 VVC) were unable to bounce back in the second set of a road conference loss. Noelle Schroeder had 14 digs, Gabby Kohl had four kills and Christa Holohan had six assists and five digs.