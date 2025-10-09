Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Beecher’s Wences Baumgartner

Beecher's Wences Baumgartner sprints toward the goal during the Bobcats' game against Herscher in the a Rivals Cup game. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Name: Wences Baumgartner

School: Beecher

Sport: Boys soccer

Year: Senior

Why he was selected: Baumgartner officially solidified himself as an all-time great in the IHSA boys soccer scene. With his two goals against Grant Park on Thursday, Oct. 2, Baumgartner became the IHSA all-time career scoring leader with 178 goals.

If someone would have told you before your high school soccer career began that you’d end up setting the career scoring record, what would you have told them?

I wouldn’t believe them one bit. As a freshman my only hope was to get some playing time and perform at the level that was expected. I just wanted to be an asset to my team.

When did the record become something you saw as legitimately obtainable?

It wasn’t until one of my teammates shared an article that was posted at the beginning of this season that I even knew there was any record within reach. It really didn’t even hit me until almost halfway through the season as I began to be asked about it frequently.

Do you have a favorite goal out of all that you’ve scored?

I think my favorite would have to be in the sectional semifinal against Carver my sophomore year. It was the second half of overtime and I scored the winning goal that sent us to the sectional final, so it was a really special moment for me and my team.

The Daily Journal area has a lot of exciting local boys soccer rivalries. Is there any team that’s your favorite to play each season?

Definitely Manteno. Every year everybody on the team, from the new freshman to the seniors, knows that that’s the game everyone has to show up in and perform to the best of their abilities. It’s always a fun game to be a part of.

After head coach Dawn Compton was going to step down following last season, she ended up coming back for your senior year. How happy have you been to have coach Compton this season?

It has to be apparent in everything I do that I have had an amazing support group. Having coach return this year meant continuing that support and trust that I had years prior and I couldn’t be more grateful for that.

Now that you own the career scoring record, what is next up on your list of goals to achieve?

I’d say finishing up preparations for postseason coming up. Hopefully helping my team string some wins together to make a deep playoff run this year.