Wright in Kankakee having a spot of Halloween tea

Frank Lloyd Wright’s first Prairie Style home will be the site for an upcoming Halloween tea.

Wright in Kankakee is hosting the Halloween tea on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 2-4 p.m. at Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House, located at 701 S. Harrison Avenue in Kankakee.

The event is geared to those 21 and older.

Wright in Kankakee is hosting a Halloween tea at the B. Harley Bradly House

Tickets are $30 per person and limited to 40. Purchase tickets online at wright1900.org/event/halloween-tea/

Tea will be served in the spacious living room. Sweet and savory autumn selections will be at each table along with several choices of tea.

The Carriage Gift Shop will also be open.

The Halloween Tea is part of the celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House, built in 1900.