Zonta Club of Kankakee presents German Fest

By Shaw Local News Network

The Zonta Club of Kankakee presents Zonta German Fest from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 18.

The event will be held at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club, 1600 Cobb Boulevard, Kankakee.

Get ready for a Wunderbar (wonderful) afternoon filled with fun and German flair.

The event will feature live music, activities for the kids and much more. A German meal will be provided.

Tickets are $25 each. Children younger than 3 are free. Tickets can be bought at zontakankakee.com/events or through a Zonta member.

All proceeds support local and national service projects that support and empower women and girls.

