Rep. Haas hosts blood drive Friday, Oct. 17

A firefighter donates blood during the third annual Jake Keltner Memorial Blue Blood Drive on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the Sage YMCA. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St.

“Donating blood saves lives!” Haas said. “Every blood donation makes a difference in the lives of others. I encourage any able constituents to join us for this event!”

The event is being hosted with the Community Blood Center. Appointments are available by visiting rephaas.com or by visiting https://donate.communityblood.org/donor/schedules/sponsor_code and searching for the sponsor code C160.