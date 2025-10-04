Rep. Haas hosts blood drive Friday, Oct. 17

State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St.
“Donating blood saves lives!” Haas said. “Every blood donation makes a difference in the lives of others. I encourage any able constituents to join us for this event!”
The event is being hosted with the Community Blood Center. Appointments are available by visiting rephaas.com or by visiting https://donate.communityblood.org/donor/schedules/sponsor_code and searching for the sponsor code C160.