Bradley police investigate attempted burglary, shots fired

Bradley police said they continue to investigate a shots fired incident that occurred during an attempted burglary Thursday.

At approximately 3:12 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 100 block of South Jefferson Avenue regarding an attempted burglary in progress, according to a news release from Bradley police.

The resident, who was not home at the time, observed the incident on their home cameras and called police, the release said.

While officers were en route, shots were fired after a reported confrontation with associates of the resident, striking garages along the alley and a vehicle, the release said.

Bradley officers pursued a suspect vehicle into Kankakee where Kankakee police pursued the vehicle until the choice was made to end the pursuit for the public’s safety, according to police.

Bradley police said in the release this appears to be an isolated incident and there’s no reason to believe further danger to the public exists.

This incident is still under active investigation.