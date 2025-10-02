Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Watseka’s Thayren Rigsby

Name: Thayren Rigsby

School: Watseka

Sport: Girls volleyball

Year: Senior

Why she was selected: Rigsby and the Warriors had quite a week, going 6-1 and winning the Watseka Invite. Rigsby, an all-tournament pick, totaled 27 kills and seven blocks over four matches in the tournament and finished the week with 52 kills, 12 blocks and three aces.

Both you and your team had a lot of great matches last week. Which one was your favorite and why?

I would say the Peotone game during the Watseka Invite was my favorite. We really pushed through the long day and got the win. I was very proud of all of my teammates and excited that we were able to keep the first place title for another year.

Earlier this season, you were able to help coach Krista Pufahl record her 500th win. What did it mean to you and your teammates to be a part of that?

We have been playing for Coach Pufahl since seventh grade, and it was just really cool and awesome to be a part of. I am so thankful to say that I get to experience the joy of being in her program. She deserves the recognition for all her hard work and dedication for our team.

What’s the most underrated part of your game or part of your game that has most improved this year?

The part of my game that has most improved this year has been my hitting and just being more of an offensive asset for the team. One of the most underrated parts of our team this year is the chemistry. We have less varsity experience this year compared to prior years, and we have still been able to put up some really good games and scores.

Whether it’s volleyball, basketball or softball, you and several of your teammates play multiple sports together. How much does playing different sports together year-round help your chemistry?

We end up spending so much time together and that just leads to us becoming friends even outside of the athletics we do. I would consider most of my teammates to be some of my best friends, and that just overall helps us play more unified in everything.

What’s your favorite thing to do with your teammates away from the field?

We love to get dinners and just hang out, talk and enjoy our time. Some of the best memories are from the random get-togethers throughout the season.

If you could pick any band or artist to come do a concert at the school gym, who would you pick?

I would pick Taylor Swift because she is by far my favorite artist.