Manteno police arrest Bourbonnais man following fight

Manteno police arrested a Bourbonnais man after he allegedly punched another man during a confrontation at a Manteno bar early Sunday morning.

According to a police report, 22-year-old Anthony M. Mancilla was booked into Jerome Combs Detention Center and later released and issued a notice to appear.

At approximately 12:31 a.m. Sunday, an officer patrolling on foot in the area of 77 Main St., due to the annual Oktoberfest, was in the alley and observed individuals starting to yell and point in the direction of the back entrance of the bar, the report said.

The officer said he ran to the back ramp of the bar and saw 40 to 60 individuals yelling and some pushing each other, the report said.

As the officer attempted to separate the crowd, he saw an individual that had blood on his nose. The officer escorted him away from the scene, the report said.

The 21-year-old victim told the officer he was inside the bar with friends and family. One of his friends and another individual then began to argue in the hallway near the back entrance, the report said.

The victim said he stepped in to try to break it up, but he was then punched and a brawl broke out, the report said.

The victim had visible blood on the bridge of his nose and on his elbow, police said. He said he did not know who these individuals were, the report said.

The victim initially did not want to press charges. He also refused medical attention, the report said.