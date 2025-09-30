Herscher downs Clifton Central, picks up first home win of season

Herscher and Clifton Central battled through a close first set Monday, one in which neither team managed to pull too far ahead until Central seemed to seize control and go up 24-21.

But the host Tigers (5-16) responded by stringing together a 27-7 run bridging the first and second set, a 5-0 run to close out the opener with a 26-24 win and a 22-7 run to open the second set.

The Comets (6-15) managed to battle back and cut Herscher’s lead to 23-17, but the Tigers shut the door to pick up a nonconference win, and their first win on their home floor in seven tries this season.

Senior middle blocker Lexi Crawford, who led the team with five kills and 10 digs, said she thought the team did a good job responding when their backs were against the wall in the opening set.

“I feel like we all were playing like we really have nothing to lose,” she said. “It’s one point, and we really wanted to just stay in the game and get it to 24-24 to be able to push back and win that game.”

Once down 24-21, the Tigers battled to pick up a point after a long rally and later got kills from Emery Fritz to tied it 24-24 and Aisley Bufford to end the set 26-24.

Crawford then went on a run after the Tigers built up a 4-1 lead in the second set, getting two kills and two aces to account for four of the team’s next six points.

She also had a pair of blocks down the stretch and a kill to make it 24-17 before senior setter Riley Wulff guided one over Central’s blockers to end the match and an extended rally.

Wulff led the team with 11 assists and was second with six digs while Avery Jones added six assists and four kills, finishing second on the team in both categories.

Herscher head coach Joslyn Galeaz said she thought the team was able to take things they have been working on and translate that work into success on the court.

“In our locker room conversation at the beginning of the night, we wanted to put a really big goal on finishing, and then keeping a lead and maintaining a lead,” she said. “In the first set, we kind of lost it a little, but I was really proud to see the girls finish. That’s something we’ve talked about all season, pushing to finish, and they did that in set one and carried that momentum into set two.”

After Monday’s game, the Comets have eight Illinois Central Eight Conference matches remaining in the regular season, plus trip to the Bloomington Central Catholic Fall Invite on Oct. 10.

Crawford said she and fellow seniors Wulff, Meah Gessner and Riley Scanlon are eyeing a strong finish to the year.

“I think we had a rough season to start,” Crawford said. “But I feel like we are all coming together really well towards the end of this, playing for each other, playing as a team and having fun, especially us seniors.”

The Tigers’ three wins in their last nine games are one more than they posted in the first 12 games of the year.

For Central, head coach Amber Boudreau said the team did a good job trying to battle back in the second set, but let the opening set slip away a bit.

“In the beginning of the second set, we were lacking in energy, and not a lot of talking,” head coach Amber Boudreau said. “...I think we could’ve won the first set, but it came down to our passing.”

Monday’s loss left just three games left on the regular season schedule for the Comets before the River Valley Conference kicks off on Oct. 13.

Boudreau said the team has struggled with consistency at times, but in general had done a good job progressing through the season.

“When we’re on, we’re on, but when we’re off, it seems like we have to work a little harder to dig ourselves out of the hole,” she said. “...Overall I have a great group of girls. They have great attitudes and they never give up. They showed that in the second set.”