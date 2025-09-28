Watseka volleyball wins Watseka Invite: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls volleyball

Watseka Invite: Host Watseka won its own invite Saturday, going 3-0 in pool play before defeating Peotone 15-25, 25-22, 19-17 in the championship. Liana Navas racked up 75 assists and 10 aces on the day. Noelle Schroeder had 65 digs and six aces. Thayren Rigsby paced the Warriors in both kills (27) and blocks (seven) on the day. All three were named to the all-tournament team.

No individual stats were immediately available for Peotone, who saw Mia Connolley and Ella Stupegia make the all-tournament team.

Grant Park went 2-1 in pool play and defeated Gardner-South Wilmington 25-17, 25-18 for third place. Taylor Panozzo and MacKenna Wells were all-tournament picks for the Dragos. The Panthers were represented by Nina Siano and Grace Vitko.

Iroquois West and Milford both went 0-3 in pool play.