Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Journal

Watseka volleyball wins Watseka Invite: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Watseka High School logo

Watseka High School logo (Courtesy of Watseka High S)

By Mason Schweizer

Girls volleyball

Watseka Invite: Host Watseka won its own invite Saturday, going 3-0 in pool play before defeating Peotone 15-25, 25-22, 19-17 in the championship. Liana Navas racked up 75 assists and 10 aces on the day. Noelle Schroeder had 65 digs and six aces. Thayren Rigsby paced the Warriors in both kills (27) and blocks (seven) on the day. All three were named to the all-tournament team.

No individual stats were immediately available for Peotone, who saw Mia Connolley and Ella Stupegia make the all-tournament team.

Grant Park went 2-1 in pool play and defeated Gardner-South Wilmington 25-17, 25-18 for third place. Taylor Panozzo and MacKenna Wells were all-tournament picks for the Dragos. The Panthers were represented by Nina Siano and Grace Vitko.

Iroquois West and Milford both went 0-3 in pool play.

High School SportsSportsGirls VolleyballWatseka PrepsPeotone PrepsGrant Park PrepsGardner South Wilmington PrepsIroquois West PrepsMilford Preps
Mason Schweizer

Mason Schweizer

Mason Schweizer joined the Daily journal as a sports reporter in 2017 and was named sports editor in 2019. Aside from his time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong Kankakee County resident.