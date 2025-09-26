Veterans ride 125 miles in “Bike Across America” competition at Manteno vets home

Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Director Terry Prince, left, presents the Bike Across America trophy to the Green Team at the Manteno Veterans' Home on Sept. 2, 2025. (Provided by Illinois Department )

The Manteno Veterans Home Bike Across America is a challenge between two teams of veterans competing to bike 125 miles, or 875 laps, on the Manteno home’s campus.

The Green and Purple teams set out earlier this summer in a friendly competition to be the first to complete the challenge.

After three months of riding, the Green Team reached 125 miles.

On Sept. 2, Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Director Terry Prince was on hand to present the trophy to the winning team.

The Veterans’ Home at Manteno offers eight different styles of bikes for veterans to choose from based on their abilities and comfort.

The competition, established by the Restorative Nursing Department, is an opportunity for physical exercise and fellowship.

“The veterans engaged in a spirited competition to reach the ambitious goals of 125 miles of bike riding,” said Home Administrator Tanya Smith. “The camaraderie and physical fitness are valuable to the overall well-being of the participating veterans.”

The Veterans’ Home at Manteno has welcomed resident veterans since 1986 with an expansive campus set on 122 acres, according to the IDVA.