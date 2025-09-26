Manteno, Coal City end Rivals Cup group play with wins: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys soccer

Rivals Cup

Manteno 2, Fisher 1: Behind goals from Justin Foster and Ben Froeschle, Manteno (10-4-2) won its Rivals Cup group and advanced to Saturday morning’s semifinals. Maddox Toepper added an assist in the win, the Panthers’ fourth in a row overall.

Coal City 9, Clifton Central 0: No individual stats were available as Coal City (14-1) downed Clifton Central (6-10) in Rivals Cup play.

Beecher 2, Bremen 2: Wences Baumgartner netted both goals for Beecher (13-4-1) in their tie in Rivals Cup play Thursday. Pablo Avila and Duke Doran each had an assists, while Stanley Detjin had 12 saves.

Crete-Monee 4, Reed-Custer 1: Matthew Kuban scored on an assist from Tristan Randall on Thursday as Reed-Custer (4-10-1) fell in Rivals Cup play. Vinny Bollino had six saves.

Unity Christian 2, Grant Park 0: No individual stats were available for Grant Park (5-9-2) from Thursday’s loss.

Girls volleyball

Bishop McNamara d. Chicago Christian 20-25, 25-23, 25-23: Bishop McNamara (5-7, 2-1 Chicagoland Christian Conference) held on by a thread in the second and third sets to earn a comeback conference win at home. No individual stats were available.

Cissna Park d. Armstrong-Potomac 25-10, 25-23: Led by Addison Lucht’s 12 kills, Cissna Park (14-0, 6-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) remained unbeaten with Thursday’s home win, their eighth straight in straight sets. Sophie Duis added five kills, while Mady Marcotte had 12 assists and Kendyl Neukomm nine digs.

Manteno d. Streator 25-21, 25-14: Thursday’s win made it a dozen victories in a row for Manteno (18-3, 7-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference). Maddie Gesky had six kills five digs and three blocks, while Morgan Derrico had 13 digs. Leah Donnelly added 12 assists.

Peotone d. Herscher 25-17, 25-20: Mia Connolley finished with 12 kills as Peotone (11-6, 3-4 ICE) picked up a conference win on the road. Allie Werner had 18 assists and also picked up 12 points, as did Peyton Bisping.

No individual stats were available for Herscher (4-16, 1-5 ICE).

St. Anne d. Illinois Lutheran 25-19, 25-22: After winning four games in each of the last two seasons, St. Anne (5-4) surpassed that win total at home against the Chargers. Demi Duncan and Tessa DeYoung had six kills and five kills, respectively, while Quinlin Kirkland had nine assists and three aces.

Tri-Point d. Clifton Central 15-25, 25-18, 26-24: The Comets (6-14, 3-4 RVC) dropped a heartbreaker of a third set in a home conference loss. Kaitlyn Balthazor had eight kills, while Payton Lamie added seven. Derya Griffith led the team with 10 points, including five aces and a pair of kills.

Lisle d. Reed-Custer 25-12, 25-15: No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer (2-15, 0-7 ICE).

Bismarck-Henning d. Iroquois West 25-12, 25-17: No individual stats were available for Iroquois West (2-11, 0-4 VVC) from its conference loss at home.