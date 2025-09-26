Kankakee branch hosts state NAACP conference

The Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP is hosting the NAACP Illinois State Conference this weekend at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The NAACP Illinois State Conference is being held in Kankakee County this weekend.

The 88th Annual Convention runs Friday through Sunday at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.

This year’s theme, “The Fierce Urgency of Now,” is inspired by the timeless message of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and will guide a weekend of workshops, discussions, and events focused on advancing civil rights and social justice across Illinois.

The three-day convention will convene delegates, leaders, and community members from across the state for engaging sessions, workshops, and keynote addresses. The agenda is designed to reflect the NAACP’s mission to ensure political, educational, social, and economic equality for all people.

Friday began with a Labor Breakfast featuring Tim Drea, president of the Illinois AFL–CIO, followed by the Opening Plenary Session. Afternoon workshops will explore issues including veterans benefits, juvenile justice reform, and environmental climate justice, with a focus on Gotion Inc.’s sustainability efforts in Manteno.

Friday’s Advocacy Luncheon will feature remarks from state Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, and additional workshops will include presenters such as Dr. Stonewall McCuiston Jr. on health disparities; Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Judge Marlow A. Jones on trauma and the juvenile justice system; and American Rivers experts on climate-related flood risks impacting communities of color.

Saturday begins with the Women in the NAACP (WIN) Breakfast, honoring “Phenomenal Women with Hats & Boots on the Ground.” The day’s workshops will span education reform, criminal justice, and community safety, featuring leaders like Kankakee County Sheriff Michael Downey and Evanston Police Chief Schenita Stewart. The evening’s Freedom Fund Banquet will be highlighted by a keynote address from Rev. Dr. Michael C.R. Nabors, president of the NAACP Evanston Branch.

Sunday will close the convention with a Delegates Breakfast, Worship Service, and Closing Plenary, offering space for reflection and a collective call to action.

Theodis Pace, president of both the Illinois State Conference and the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP, underscored the urgency of this year’s theme.

“Our theme, ‘The Fierce Urgency of Now,’ is more relevant than ever. This convention is a call to action. We must work together to confront the pressing issues facing our communities from health and education to criminal justice and environmental equity. We invite everyone to join us in this vital work,” Pace said.