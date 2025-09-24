Village of Bradley clerk resigns, cites moving to California

Kelli Brza, 18-year employee of the Bourbonnais Township Park District and Bradley village clerk since her December 2023 appointment, resigned at Monday's Bradley Village Board meeting ahead of moving to Oceanside, Calif., to be closer to grandchildren. (Lee Provost)

The Bradley administration will be seeking to appoint a new village clerk after the current holder of the office resigned from her position.

Kelli Brza, village clerk since her December 2023 appointment, attended her final Village Board meeting Monday.

Mayor Mike Watson announced at the board meeting’s conclusion that Brza recently informed him that she and her husband, Dave, are planning a move to Oceanside, California, to be closer to grandchildren.

Brza also is an 18-year employee of the Bourbonnais Township Park District, where she has worked since 2007. She was the park district’s director of finance and personnel.

Watson said after the meeting that he hopes to have the $11,200-salaried position filled within 60 days. Until a replacement is selected and approved by the board, Kym Nelson, Bradley’s deputy clerk, will fill the vacancy.

Candidates for the position must be village residents.

The replacement for Brza would serve as an appointment until the spring 2027 municipal election. The clerk appointee then would need to run for election.

Brza is a 1987 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and a 1990 grad from Kankakee Community College.

She was elected to the position in April. She was appointed to the position in late 2023 upon the resignation of then-four-year Clerk Julie Tambling.

Duties for a village clerk including producing and maintaining Village Board minutes, filing village documents, taking roll call and Village Board votes, and publicly posting public village meetings.

Brza, 56, is a lifelong Bradley resident. She noted after the board meeting that she has never lived outside of the Bradley village limits.

However, when she and her husband visited their daughter in California, they fell in love with the area and came to the conclusion that it was time for a new adventure.

“It was a hard decision. I relied on my faith [when considering this move],” Brza said after the meeting. “It is his will and his way. I’ve done a lot of praying on this.”