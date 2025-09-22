Sharing memories of Frank Lloyd Wright

Wright in Kankakee will host Plaques & Perspectives, a rededication event in Kankakee on Oct. 12, in memory of Stephen Small. The event will take place at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., in Kankakee's Historic District. (Courtesy of Wright in Kankakee)

Join Wright in Kankakee for Plaques & Perspectives, a plaque rededication event in memory of Stephen Small, the former owner of the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee’s Riverview Historic District.

From 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, the public is invited to visit the historic home at 701 S. Harrison Ave., to hear remarks from three renowned architects: John Eifler, Gaines Hall and Bob Bohlmann.

· John Eifler served as the project architect for the restoration of the Charnley House, which was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and Louis Sullivan in 1892. Small retained Eifler as a historical preservation architect when he began restoring the facilities.

· Gaines Hall is a local architect who formerly owned the Bradley House and restored it with his wife, Sharon.

· Bob Bohlmann is the current executive director of Wright in Kankakee. In the 1970s and 1980s, Bohlmann worked with Small and his family, and he will share the positive effects of Small’s work and the impact he still has on the Bradley House.

The free event is an opportunity to visit Frank Lloyd Wright’s first prairie-style home while enjoying refreshments. This event is part of a year-long series of events celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Bradley House.

Reservations are encouraged.

For more information on the Bradley House and Wright in Kankakee, visit wright1900.org. Wright in Kankakee is a nonprofit organization that preserves, maintains and celebrates the Bradley House.