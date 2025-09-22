Hippocrates Medical Clinic hosting prescription drug take-back event Oct. 4

Hippocrates Medical Clinic will host a prescription drug take-back event from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 4 in partnership with local leaders and community groups.

The clinic is located at 606 E. Court St. in Kankakee.

The event will take place in the parking lot of Hippocrates Medical Clinic, where a drive-thru disposal station will be available for added convenience.

This event aims to promote the safe disposal of unused or expired prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, supplements and pet medications, to reduce the risk of substance misuse and ensure proper environmental disposal, a release said.

The event is organized in collaboration with State Sen. Patrick Joyce, State Rep. Jackie Haas, Alderwoman Cherry Malone-Marshall, Alderman Michael Prude and the Women’s Club of Kankakee.

This free event is designed to offer a convenient way for individuals to clean out their medicine cabinets, ensuring that medications do not fall into the wrong hands, particularly in light of rising concerns about opioid misuse and substance abuse, the release said.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to promote public safety, mental health, and wellness in the Kankakee area.

For more information or questions about the event, please contact Hippocrates Medical Clinic at 815-216-3446.