Manteno volleyball sweeps four matches to win home invite: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls volleyball

Manteno Invite: Manteno (16-3) swept through its home invite Saturday, picking up four commanding wins in straight sets. The Panthers beat Momence 25-7, 25-7 to open the day before downing ICE rival Coal City 25-22, 25-13. Manteno ended the day with a 25-10, 25-14 win over Pontiac and then a 25-10, 25-17 win over St. Thomas More.

Maddie Gesky had 33 kills across the four matches while Danika Fletcher had 40 assists and Morgan Derrico had 46 digs. No scores or individual stats were available for Momence, Coal City or Wilmington, who also participated.

Boys soccer

Stagg 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: Southwest Suburban Blue Conference play began with a road loss Saturday for Bradley-Bourbonnais (9-5, 0-1). No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.

Coal City 7, Morris 0: Luke Munsterman, Dane Noffsinger and Owen Petersen each scored two goals as Coal City (11-1) bounced back with a win Saturday after taking its first loss of the season on Thursday. Parker Jacovec also had a goal while Petersen Carter Hollis, Kaleb Reinert and Colton Lemmons all had an assist. Carter Nicholson made four saves for the Coalers’ ninth shutout win of the season.

Beecher 4, Urbana University 2: Beecher (12-3) picked up a nonconference win at home to increase its winning streak for five matches. No individual stats were available for the Bobcats, who have now won nine of their last 10 matches.

Peotone 3, Lisle 2: Peotone (9-2, 3-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) extended its winning streak to four matches with Saturday’s conference win on the road. No individual stats were available.

St. Anne 5, Reed-Custer 4: After seeing a 3-0 lead turn into a 4-4 tie, St. Anne (7-6) held on for a home nonconference win over Reed-Custer (3-8-1). Tristan Randall had two goals for Reed-Custer while Matthew Kuban and Dillan Lobb added one apiece. Randall, Kuban and Dylan Maschmeyer each had one assist.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.