Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Journal

New family medicine physician joins Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee

Dr. Harpreet Virk

Dr. Harpreet Virk (Photo Provided By Riverside Healthcare)

By Shaw Local News Network

Dr. Harpreet Virk has joined Riverside Healthcare’s family medicine providers.

Virk completed her doctor of medicine at Caribbean Medical University in Curacao and her family medicine residency at East Liverpool City Hospital in East Liverpool, Ohio.

In addition to her education, Virk is board certified in family medicine through the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Virk will be seeing patients at Riverside Medical Group – Primary Care Manteno at 395 N. Locust in Manteno.

KankakeeLocal NewsNewsHealth CareKankakee CountyKankakee County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois