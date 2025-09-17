Let’s Ketchup hosting Family Festival on Saturday

The Let's Ketchup Family Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Adventure Commons. (Provided by Let's Ketchup)

Let’s Ketchup, a local nonprofit dedicated to eliminating school lunch debt and keeping Care Closets stocked with essentials, again will host a Family Festival this Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive in Bourbonnais, the free event will feature a “bounce house inflatable funland” made possible by sponsors at Urban Farmer, Riverside Community Credit Union and Luconi’s Pizza.

There also will be multiple fall craft stations, temporary tattoos, face paint by Janaya, balloon animals by Tabitha, music from Jimmy Frey, various community resource and business tables to visit, and raffle prizes.

Every kid in attendance will receive a raffle ticket upon entry for a chance to win a wide variety of prizes.

Food will be available to buy from The Bennett-Curtis House and Essential Smoothies.

Donations are “welcomed with gratitude,” according to the Facebook event flyer.

The organization helps area schools by raising funds for backlogged and active lunch debt for students in need, collecting daily life essentials for schools to stock Care Closets, and operating a monthly mobile food pantry.

Students in St. Anne School District 24 stand with boxes of Care Closet donations from the local nonprofit Let's Ketchup in February 2025. (Photo Provided by Mike Murphy)

For more information on monetary and item donation and volunteer opportunities, visit letsketchup.org or find Let’s Ketchup on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.