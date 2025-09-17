Kankakee boys soccer comes back to win conference opener: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Kankakee 3, Bloom 2: After taking shutout losses in the previous three games, Kankakee (6-5, 1-0 SICA) bounced back for a win in Tuesday’s conference opener. The Kays trailed 2-1 at halftime in the comeback win. No individual stats were available.

Coal City 8, Reed-Custer 0: Coal City (10-0, 3-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) kept its impressive start to the season going Tuesday with its eighth shutout win, this time against Reed-Custer (3-6, 1-2). No individual stats were available for either team.

Herscher 5, Lisle 3: Luis Parra scored four goals Tuesday as Herscher (7-2-1, 1-1 ICE) picked up its first conference win of the season and first win over Lisle in five seasons. Jacob Benoit had the remaining Tiger goal while Owen Bollino had a pair of assists, one to each scorer. Gabe Kelly had 10 saves.

Beecher 9, Clifton Central 0: Beecher (9-3, 7-0 River Valley Conference) kept rolling in conference play with a blowout win at home over Clifton Central (5-5, 4-3). No individual stats were available for either team.

St. Anne 10, Momence 1: Six goals from Diego Guerrero were more than enough for St. Anne (6-5, 3-4 RVC) in Tuesday’s home win in conference play. Brigham Hays added two goals while Christopher Adame had one. Guerrero also had two assists with Hays adding another.

No individual stats were available for Momence (5-6, 4-3).

Grant Park 4, Illinois Lutheran 1: A hat trick from Sam Cordes pushed Grant Park (4-7, 3-4 RVC) to its second straight conference win. Dirk VanDrunen had a goal and two assists while Oliver Malkowski added an assist. Connor Manahan had four saves.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 9, Watseka/Milford 0: No individual stats were available for Watseka/Milford (1-9, 1-4 VVC) from Tuesday’s road conference loss.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0: The season-opening winning streak for Cissna Park is now at 11 games following Tuesday’s 25-12, 25-17 road win in Vermilion Valley Conference play, which also improved their conference record to 3-0. Josie Neukomm led the team with nine kills while Addison Lucht had eight and Marina Day had seven. Mady Marcott had 10 assists and Ella Schluter had eight.

St. Anne 2, Clifton Central 1: With a close home win in River Valley Conference play, St. Anne (4-2, 2-2) has already matched last season’s win total in 19 fewer games. The Cardinals won the first set 26-24, dropped the second 25-21 and won the third by that same score. Tessa DeYoung had 14 kills while Quinlin Kirkland had 11 assists.

No individual stats were available for Clifton Central (5-11, 2-2).

Grant Park 2, Grace Christian 1: After dropping the first set 25-23, Grant Park (5-10, 1-3 RVC) came back 25-16, 25-22 to beat Grace Christian (4-7, 2-2) for its first conference win of the season. No individual stats were available for either team.

Tri-Point 2, Donovan 1: Eight kills apiece from Chloe Ponton and Layne Hefflefinger were not quite enough Tuesday as Donovan (6-7, 2-2 RVC) fell at home. They dropped the opening set 29-27, won the second 25-12 and lost the third 25-13. Ponton also had 11 digs and two blocks while Hefflefinger added eight digs.

St. Thomas More 2, Watseka 0: The Warriors (9-5) dropped a nonconference match 25-14, 25-18 at home Tuesday. Noelle Schroeder led the team with 22 digs. Thayren Rigsby had four kills while Gabby Kohl and Avery Pufahl had three kills apiece.

Westville 2, Milford 0: No individual stats were available for Milford (0-8, 0-2 VVC) from Tuesday’s road conference loss.

GIRLS GOLF

Manteno 211, Lisle 280: Manteno set a new season best with 211 in Tuesday’s win over Lisle at Aspen Ridge. Camryn Haines led the team with a 51, Sophie Peterson was close behind with a 52 while Olivia Bukowski and Ginny Kvasnica both finished with 54.

Seneca 192, Iroquois West 213, Watseka 215, Dwight 220: Iroquois West narrowly edged out Watseka for second place in Tuesday’s quad at Dwight. Kaia Kimmel led the Raiders with a 45, Paige Miller shot a 54, Karsyn Arie shot a 56 and Ella Lunt shot a 58.

For Watseka, Kyah Westerfield shot a 49, Ainsley Urban shot a 53, Camille Holohan shot a 55 and Rennah Barrett shot a 58.

BOYS GOLF

Manteno 173, Lisle 200: Led by Landon Bukowski’s 37, Manteno cruised to a win over ICE opponent Lisle at Aspen Ridge. Ty Carlile shot a 44, Nate Kisala shot a 45, and Kyle Hupe shot a 47.

Armstrong 169, Milford 199, Watseka 205: A 41 from Milford’s Joey Bushnell helped the Bearcats finish ahead of Watseka for second place Tuesday. Hixon Lafond shot a 50 for Milford While Jason Moore had 53 and Isaac Schaumburg had 55.

Watseka’s Jack Hutchinson finished with a 48, Andrew Snowden had 49, Owen Swartz had 53 and Andrew Yates had 55. Cissna Park had three golfers participate as well, with Austin Kaeb shooting a 43, Hudson Young shooting a 64 and Andy Ham shooting a 70.