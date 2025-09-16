Bourbonnais man selected for Johnny Carson Center program

Forty-four students have been selected to join the latest group of the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts at University of Nebraska-Lincoln. (Photo Provided By Justin Mohling/University Communication and Marketing)

Brayden Douglas, of Bourbonnais, a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, is among 44 students who have been selected to join the latest group of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts.

This is the seventh and second-largest group for the program, which began in fall 2019. There will be 145 emerging media arts majors this fall, according to a release.

While 33 of the 44 students hail from Nebraska, this year’s group also includes students from California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas, the release said.

The Carson Center is part of the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film in the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, the release said.