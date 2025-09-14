Shaw Local

Crash on Rte. 113 in Kankakee County sends one person to hospital

Illinois State Police vehicle sits at the Speed Catches Up With You speed awareness campaign on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

By Jeff Bonty

Illinois State Police Troop 5 said one person was injured following a two-vehicle crash Friday on Illinois Route 113 in Limestone Township.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday on Route 113 at Edgewater Drive, state police said in an answer to an email requesting information.

State police said preliminary information indicates a Ram 1500 pickup truck crossed into the lane of a Jeep Cherokee, making contact on the driver side.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to the hospital with injuries, state police said.

The driver of the pickup was issued a citation for improper lane usage, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time, state police said.

