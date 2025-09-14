Crash on Rte. 113 in Kankakee County sends one person to hospital

Illinois State Police Troop 5 said one person was injured following a two-vehicle crash Friday on Illinois Route 113 in Limestone Township.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday on Route 113 at Edgewater Drive, state police said in an answer to an email requesting information.
State police said preliminary information indicates a Ram 1500 pickup truck crossed into the lane of a Jeep Cherokee, making contact on the driver side.
The driver of the Jeep was transported to the hospital with injuries, state police said.
The driver of the pickup was issued a citation for improper lane usage, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time, state police said.