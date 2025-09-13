Bradley’s Christmas parade is going to be a jubilee

It’s never too early to talk about Christmas, especially parades.
Bradley officials unveiled the theme for this year’s lighted Christmas parade during Monday’s board meeting.
Christmas Jubilee on Gingerbread Lane is the theme for the 40th edition.
The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. on West Broadway Street.
“We’ll speak a bit more as we move forward, but it’ll be here before you know it,” Mayor Mike Watson said.
Village officials are hopeful that the weather cooperates, as the past two parades have been rained on.
“It’s always a great time of year to get folks out, and they do come out in droves,” Watson said.