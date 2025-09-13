Bradley’s Christmas parade is going to be a jubilee

Children and attendees wave as firetrucks pass by on West Broadway Street during the 2023 Bradley Christmas Parade. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

It’s never too early to talk about Christmas, especially parades.

Bradley officials unveiled the theme for this year’s lighted Christmas parade during Monday’s board meeting.

Christmas Jubilee on Gingerbread Lane is the theme for the 40th edition.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. on West Broadway Street.

“We’ll speak a bit more as we move forward, but it’ll be here before you know it,” Mayor Mike Watson said.

Village officials are hopeful that the weather cooperates, as the past two parades have been rained on.

A giant gingerbread man walk in the 37th annual Bradley Christmas Parade as dozens of entries decorated to the theme of a "Candy Land Christmas" traveled along Broadway Street in 2022. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

“It’s always a great time of year to get folks out, and they do come out in droves,” Watson said.