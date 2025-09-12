Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Max LaMore

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Max LaMore watches his drive during the Bill Breeden All-Area Classic at the Kankakee Elks last month. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Name: Max LaMore

School: Bradley-Bourbonnais

Sport: Boys golf

Year: Senior

Why he was selected: LaMore, a four-year senior on the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys golf team, was the medalist in all three of the Boilermakers matches last week, shooting a 36 in a quad hosted by Lincoln-Way West on Sept. 2, a 38 in a home triangular on Sept. 3 and a 37 against Andrew on Sept. 4.

How old were you when you started getting interested in golf?

I have been playing golf my entire life but only started playing competitively the summer going into 8th grade.

What’s your favorite club in your bag and why?

My hybrid, without a doubt in my mind. I can pick it up and hit it good no matter what.

You get to golf with your brothers, Sam and Oliver. What’s your favorite thing about being teammates with your brothers?

With it being my senior year it gives us one last thing to do together before I leave for college. I love being teammates with them, it’s so cool to get to share this experience with them. It also brings out a really fun sibling competition.

You’ve been one of several golfers to help the Boilermakers program have a bit of a rejuvenation in recent years. How have you and your teammates been able to do that?

We are a tight-knit group. We are together a lot on and off the course and I think us holding each other accountable has led to a lot of success.

When you’re not at the golf course or in school, how are you most likely to spend your free time?

Most of the time of the golf course, I am with friends or family or I am hunting or fishing.

Do you have any TV shows or series you’re currently watching?

I am currently rewatching The Office.