State police investigating crash on I-57 in Kankakee County

An Illinois State Police squad car is pictured in a file photo. This week the agency agreed to hold more public hearings on its assault weapon registration process, although the existing emergency rules governing the process will remain in effect.

Illinois State Police responded to the crash at approximately 10:51 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of Intestate 57 in Kankakee County. (Jerry Nowicki)

By Jeff Bonty

Illinois State Police Troop 5 responded Thursday for the report of a single-vehicle traffic crash involving an overturned semi-tractor trailer on Interstate 57.

No injuries have been reported.

According to state police, they responded to the crash at approximately 10:51 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Intestate 57 at milepost 309 in Kankakee County.

The crash closed both northbound lanes. The left lane was reopened at approximately 1:34 p.m. The right lane remained closed as of 3 p.m., state police said.

This is an active crash scene and there is no further information available at this time, state police said.

