State police investigating crash on I-57 in Kankakee County

Illinois State Police responded to the crash at approximately 10:51 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of Intestate 57 in Kankakee County. (Jerry Nowicki)

Illinois State Police Troop 5 responded Thursday for the report of a single-vehicle traffic crash involving an overturned semi-tractor trailer on Interstate 57.

No injuries have been reported.

According to state police, they responded to the crash at approximately 10:51 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Intestate 57 at milepost 309 in Kankakee County.

The crash closed both northbound lanes. The left lane was reopened at approximately 1:34 p.m. The right lane remained closed as of 3 p.m., state police said.

This is an active crash scene and there is no further information available at this time, state police said.