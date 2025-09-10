Youthful Bradley-Bourbonnais hangs on at Kankakee in All-City tilt

Bradley-Bourbonnais senior middle hitter/right side Hannah Wojnowski is no stranger to All-City girls volleyball action, working as a starter on last year’s Boilermakers team that won the program’s 12th straight All-City championship.

But when the Boilers visited Kankakee for their first All-City action of the year, although teammates like Lydia Hammond in softball and Harper Tollefson in soccer have earned All-City titles in other sports, Wojnowski was the only one who took the court with any prior All-City varsity volleyball experience.

No experience, no problem, as the Boilers (6-3) dominated the first set to a 25-10 win before emerging from a largely back-and-forth second set by a 25-22 final to make Wednesday’s home clash with Bishop McNamara, who defeated Kankakee (1-4) last week, a match for all the All-City marbles.

Wojnowski, who opened the night with a kill on the first volley of the game that set up a 9-2 run to open the action, said that before the game she told her teammates they needed to come into the energetic atmosphere with confidence, which is something they got in droves when they set the tone early.

“It was just a boost of confidence and energy, and that’s what our team needs,” Wojnowski said. “Lots of energy for our team to go.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Hannah Wojnowski, right, hits the ball as Kankakee's Shania Johnson, left, and Karmen Rodgers look to block during All-City action at Kankakee Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Wojnowski had four kills, two blocks and an ace, one of six different Boilers to have at least one block or kill. In a matchup against a Kankakee front line that measured up bigger and quicker, Boilers coach Leigh Reiniche saw her group of hitters and blockers make the necessary adjustments they’ve been working on.

“We’ve worked a lot on angles, if we can beat them to the right shoulder or left shoulder, what’s open, to be smart and have a strategy,” Reiniche said. “It’s not just hit it and hope that they don’t touch it or it goes in. … We have four or five middles rotating in, so they’re all practicing different things, which helps."

After cruising to their dominant win in the first set, the Boilers watched Kankakee take a quick 2-0 lead in the second, quickly followed up by the visitors tallying 12 of the next 15 points to take a 12-5 lead that looked to be another no-doubter by the time it became 18-10.

But the Kays cut down on the errors that plagued them down the stretch in the first and early in the second, getting a trio of Malea Harrison aces in the middle of a 7-1 run to pull the deficit to 19-17 and forced a Boilers timeout.

Out of the gate, the Boilers got points on an errant Kays hit and a double hit to get some comfort with a 21-17 lead, got a pair of Natalie Harsy aces to pull ahead 24-19, and after a few errors of their own put three more Kankakee points on the board, watched a long volley end with a Kankakee kill attempt go out of bounds for a 25-22 final and two-set sweep.

As shaky as things got down the stretch, seeing her young team keep their composure in a high-stakes atmosphere is something Reiniche knows is a great long-term takeaway.

“It’s great,” Reiniche said. “With these girls being in the program and leveling up, pulling up six sophomores right away, we’re young but we’re young and also have the most grit and tenacity. We’re going to get after it.”

Kankakee's Malea Harrison, left, and Bradley-Bourbonnais' Harper Tollefson battle at the net during All-City action at Kankakee Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

As pleased as Kankakee coach Lauren Penrod was with some spectacular second-set play that included vivacious kills from Ki’Asia Wilson and Malea Harrison, seeing a slow start followed by a late-game comeback that falls short has become a common theme early in the season.

“That’s exactly what’s happening again,” Penrod said. “It’s very frustrating. … We do film and they know what to do, I just don’t know. We’ve got to figure it out."

The Boilers have a quick turnaround before they host Bishop McNamara at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with a win giving them their 13th All-City title in a row.

“We have to stay calm and not let the pressure get to us,” Wojnowski said. “Because there’s a lot of pressure.”