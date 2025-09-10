Kankakee River drowning victim identified

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said his office has identified the body of the man found floating in the Kankakee River June 13.

Earlier this week, Gessner said in a press release they had positively identified the man.

Since the victim’s next-of-kin had not been notified, Gessner sad he was not releasing his identity.

Gessner thanked the public for its support as well as Kankakee Police Department and Premier Family Dental for their assistance.

It was believed the victim would have last been seen about 10 p.m. June 10 near the Court Street bridge and surrounding areas, officials said.

About 10 p.m. June 10, Kankakee fire and police investigated a report of a person jumping from the Court Street bridge, according to Kankakee police.

Firefighters searched the river and shoreline but were unable to find someone in the river.