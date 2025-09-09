Kankakee County prosecutors still need information from expert witness in Harris case

Attorneys in the Xandria Harris case worked through two motions during a discovery hearing at the Kankakee County courthouse Sept. 8, 2025. (Jeff Bonty)

Attorneys for both sides in the Xandria Harris case worked out several items during a hearing Monday at the Kankakee County Courthouse.

The hearing was a continuation of an August hearing before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

The major items dealt with an expert witness, Dr. Brooke Laufer, a psychologist working with the defense of Harris. Laufer interviewed Harris earlier this year.

Defense attorney Cierra Norris is using battered woman syndrome as her defense for Harris.

Norris argued Harris feared for her life and the lives of her children the night of the shooting because there was a history of domestic abuse by Sullivan.

The jury trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 23. It is expected to last three weeks.

Harris and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, were arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and child endangerment in connection with the shooting death of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and the serious wounding of now-retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey in December 2021.

Sullivan, who police said shot the two officers, was convicted in September 2024.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe received several emails between Laufer and Norris’ office.

“We are looking for the expert opinions she authored and the cases she testified as an expert witness,” Rowe said.

“We are needing these from Ms. Laufer.”

Norris said she would be in touch with Laufer’s office regarding those things.

Bradshaw-Elliott set Sept. 27 as the next court date for an update.