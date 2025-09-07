Luis Parra nets 7 goals for host Tigers at Herscher Shootout: Daily Journal weekend roundup

Boys soccer

Herscher Shootout: The host Tigers (4-1-1) went 2-0 Saturday, led by a sensational day from Luis Parra. In their matinee, a 6-0 win over St. Edward, the senior forward/midfielder had four goals and a pair of assists. Rowan Keigher also scored and had an assist. Drake Bushey added a goal, Jacob Benoit notched two assists and Henry Crain had a four-save shutout.

The Tigers followed that up with a 3-0 win over Evergreen Park, with Parra netting all three goals, two of them assisted by Keigher. Gabe Kelley had seven saves.

Grant Park 3, Bishop McNamara 2: The Dragons got goals from three different players to improve to 2-5. Aiden Overbeek, Sam Cordes and Dirk VanDrunen each scored. VanDrunen, Cameron Becker and Max Paez had an assist apiece, with Becker also recording nine saves.

No individual stats were available for Bishop McNamara (0-6).

Girls volleyball

Manteno Earlybird Tournament: The Panthers hosted Watseka, Grant Park, Clifton Central and Grace Christian locally, with Sherrard besting Newark in the championship.

Manteno (8-4) earned a 25-23, 25-22 win over Watseka (7-3) in the third-place match. No individual stats were available for the Panthers, who went 3-1 on the day.

The Warriors, who went 2-2 on the day, got 79 digs from Noelle Schroeder, 21 kills and three blocks from Gabby Kohl, 19 kills and three blocks from Thayren Rigsby, 15 kills and eight aces from Avery Pufahl, 33 assists from Christa Holohan and 24 assists and eight aces from Liana Navas.

Grant Park (4-7) went 2-2 on the day. No individual stats were available for the Dragons, Clifton Central or Grace Christian.

Boys golf

St. Rita Southside Shootout: Bradley-Bourbonnais finished fifth as a team at the 16-team event at Glenwoodie Golf Club with a team score of 331. Sam LaMore (fourth overall) shot a team-best 78, followed by Max LaMore (82), Landan Haggarc (82) and Jake Kehoe (89).

Danville Invite: Nolan Andrews shot a 5-over 77 to finish eighth individually for Bishop McNamara. No team score nor other individual scores were available for the Fightin’ Irish.