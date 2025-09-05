Max LaMore medals again in win for BBCHS boys golf: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

BOYS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 164, Andrew 171: Max LaMore was the medalist for the third time in as many days in Bradley-Bourbonnais’ win over Andrew at the Kankakee Elks Country Club. He shot a 37 while Jake Kehoe shot a 41, Kaden Davis shot a 42 and Sam LaMore and Sam Frey each shot a 44.

Beecher 163, Dwight 186, Momence 207: Beecher dominated once again, getting a 36 from Peyton Serafin, a 39 from Charlie Nowak and 44s from Ben Anaclerio and Jacob Benck.

No individual scores were available for Momence.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Morris 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: After taking the first set 25-20, The Boilermakers (2-2) dropped the next two 25-17, 25-15 to take a road loss. The Boilermakers had won their previous two games. No individual stats were available.

Beecher 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: With a win in straight sets of 25-17 and 25-20, the Bobcats (1-3, 1-0) extended their winning streak against River Valley Conference opponents, including in the RVC Tournament, to 60 games. The loss for Gardner-South Wilmington (1-3, 0-1) was its third in a row.

No individual stats were available for either team.

St. Anne 2, Grace Christian 0: RVC play got underway for St. Anne and Grace Christian, with the Cardinals (3-0, 1-0) getting a home win 25-16, 25-21. Tessa DeYoung and Demi Duncan had two kills apiece for St. Anne while Quinlin Kirkland had four assists.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders (0-3, 0-1).

Donovan 2, Grant Park 1: Donovan (3-0, 1-0) continued its hot start to the season with a win in its RVC opener. The Wildcats won the first set 25-23, dropped the second 25-20 and won the third 15-8. Layne Hefflefinger had 11 kills and eight digs for the Wildcats while Lily Anderson had 17 assists, three digs and three aces.

No individual stats were available for Grant Park (2-5, 0-1).

Manteno 2, Reed-Custer 0: Manteno (5-2, 2-0) cruised to a road win in Illinois Central Eight Conference play, taking the first set 25-10 and the second 25-6. Maddie Gesky and Maddy Belisle had seven kills apiece with Belisle adding eight digs. Kendall Blanchette had 11 digs and five aces.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer (0-5, 0-2).

Peotone 2, Lisle 0: After taking consecutive losses, Peotone (2-2, 1-1) bounced back for an ICE win on the road 25-20, 25-16. Mia Connolley and Cora Pagliarulo had six and five kills, respectively, while Allie Werner had 10 assists and eight digs. Ella Stupegia added 11 digs.

Coal City 2, Streator 0: Coal City (3-4-1, 1-1) got into the win column in ICE play on the road. No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

Watseka 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0: Watseka (5-1) picked up its fourth straight win in Thursday’s home opener. Thayren Rigsby led the team with nine kills, Noelle Schroeder had 15 digs and Liana Navas has 13 assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Windy City Classic: Kankakee wrapped up play in the Windy City Classic, falling to St. Laurence 4-1. The Kays went 3-2 in the Classic to open their season.

Beecher 14, Illinois Lutheran 1: The Bobcats (5-2, 4-0) cruised to a massive blowout win at home to keep their unbeaten start to RVC play intact. No individual stats were available for Beecher.

Clifton Central 6, St. Anne 5: A hat trick from Erick Gutierrez helped Central (4-3, 3-1) hold on to win a nail-biter of an RVC game over the Cardinals (2-3, 1-3). Ashton Reiniche, Jesus Munoz and Kaden LaFine all added goals for the Comets with LaFine also recording 10 saves.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Momence 3, Grant Park 2: Despite trailing 2-1 at halftime, Momence (4-2, 3-1) rallied for a pair of second-half goals to take down Grant Park (1-5, 1-3) in RVC play. Grant Park’s goals came from Hudson Malkowski and Sam Cordes with assists from Ian Hamman and Max Paez.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Coal City 3, Streator 1: Two goals from Julian Micetich and one from Creed Macaluso propelled Coal City to its seventh straight win to open the season and second straight ICE win. Micetich and Macaluso each had an assist as well, as did Luke Munsterman.

Manteno 4, Reed-Custer 1: Manteno (4-2, 2-0) picked up its second straight 4-1 win in ICE play with Thursday’s road victory over Reed-Custer (2-4, 1-1). The Panthers were led by two goals apiece from Eric Eldridge and Ben Froeschle, with each also having an assist. Quinn Campbell added two assists.

Matthew Kuban had Reed-Custer’s goal while Vinny Bollino made nine saves for the Comets.

Oakwood/Catlin 6, Iroquois West 0: No individual stats were available for Iroquois West (2-3, 1-2) from its road Vermilion Valley Conference loss Thursday.

Bismarck-Henning 8, Watseka/Milford 2: The Warriors (0-5, 0-3) dropped a VVC game on the road. No individual stats were available.