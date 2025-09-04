Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: St. Anne’s Brigham Hays

Name: Brigham Hays

School: St. Anne

Sport: Boys soccer/football

Year: Senior

Why he was selected: The fourth-year forward/midfielder wasted no time making it four years with double-digit goals for his career, as Hays put up 10 goals and a pair of assists in the Cardinals’ first three games of the season last week.

Six of those goals came in the Cardinals’ 6-1 win at Grant Park to open the season on Aug. 26. St. Anne went 2-1 on the week, as it fell 2-1 to Momence on Aug. 28 and defeated Hoopeston 6-0 on Aug. 30. Hays scored at least one goal in each game, including a hat trick against the Cornjerkers.

Hays is also a placekicker on the St. Anne football team. He made a pair of extra points in the Cardinals’ 30-0 win at Martinsville on Aug. 30.

Hays is the Daily Journal Athlete of the Week after winning an online vote. He answered a handful of questions after earning the win.

What’s allowed you to have such a blazing hot start to the season?

My teammates and coaching staff allowed me to have the start I did. They are always there to push me through adversity, like pain and sickness, and challenge me to be more.

How do you balance your time between soccer and football?

(Boys soccer) coach (Neal) Buck, (football) coach (Alan) Rood, and (athletic director) Mr. (Zach) Kirkland have worked well to come up with a schedule that enables me to get work in and play with both teams. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to be a part of both the football and soccer teams.

When you’re not at school, football or soccer, what’s your favorite thing to do in your free time?

When not at school or sports, I love to listen to music and try to find songs or artists I haven’t heard before. I’m big on soul music currently.

What class are you most excited for this school year?

I am most excited for my creative writing class. It’s a breath of fresh air compared to my previous experiences with English classes. Mrs. Baer is doing amazing, helping me better express myself and write more freely.

If you could meet any professional athlete, who would you choose and why?

I’d love to meet Tyrese Haliburton. He’s such a creative playmaker in a league where not too many pass-first point guards exist anymore. He really impacts the game more than the stats show. It’s a shame he got injured in the finals; their playoff run was crazy.