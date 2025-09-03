Kankakee boys soccer falls in Windy City Classic semis: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Windy City Classic: Kankakee fell 2-0 to De La Salle in the semifinals of the Windy City Classic at Reavis High School on Tuesday. No individual stats were available for the Kays, who fell to 3-1 on the season with the loss.

Coal City 2, Lisle 0: In its Illinois Central Eight opener at home Tuesday, Coal City picked up its fifth consecutive shutout win to begin the season. Parker Jacovec and Carter Hollis each scored a goal for the Coalers, with Hollis and Owen Peterson tallying an assist apiece. Carter Nicholson made seven saves.

Reed-Custer 3, Streator 1: The Comets (2-3, 1-0) opened up ICE play with a home win over Streator Tuesday. Favio Rodriquez, Jayden Bustos and Tristan Randall all scored for Reed-Custer, with Bustos and Randall also having assists. Vinny Bollino made nine saves to preserve the win.

Manteno 4, Herscher 1: After taking a couple of tough losses over the weekend, Manteno (3-2, 1-0) bounced back at home Tuesday to win their ICE opener against Herscher (1-1-1, 0-1). No individual stats were available for either team.

Clifton Central 4, Grant Park 2: A hat trick from Ashton Reiniche helped propel Clifton Central (3-2, 2-1) to a River Valley Conference win on the road over the Grant Park (1-3, 1-2). Reiniche also had an assist on a goal from Erick Gutierrez, who also had an assist. Jesus Munoz added two assists.

For the Dragons, Sam Cordes scored a pair of goals while Rigo Venegas and Dirk VanDrunen each had an assist.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Manteno 2, Herscher 0: Illinois Central Eight Conference play got underway for Manteno and Herscher on Tuesday, with the Panthers (4-2, 1-0) picking up a home win over the Tigers (2-5, 0-1) by scores of 25-9, 25-17. Maddie Gesky led the team with eight kills while Maddy Belisle had six kills and seven digs and Leah Donnelly had 14 assists.

No individual stats were available for Herscher.

Wilmington 2, Peotone 1: After taking the opening set 25-17 and then dropping the second 25-21, Wilmington pulled away for a 25-13 win in the decisive third set to beat Peotone in what was both teams’ ICE opener. For Peotone (1-3, 0-1), Allie Werner had 11 assists with Mia Connelley tallying five kills and Alexa Matichak adding three.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington (6-1, 1-0).

St. Anne 2, Hoopeston 1: Two of the three sets went long Tuesday, but St. Anne (2-0) managed to grind out a home win over Hoopeston. They won the first set 25-21, dropped the second 27-25 and took the third set 30-28. Tessa DeYoung and Quinlin Kirkland had 12 kills apiece while Tatum Kirkland had six kills and 11 assists.

Newark 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: No individual stats were available for Gardner-South Wilmington (1-2) from their home loss Tuesday.

Lisle 2, Coal City 0: The Coalers (2-4, 0-1) fell at home in their ICE opener Tuesday. No individual stats were available.

Streator 2, Reed-Custer 0: No individual stats were available for the Comets (0-4, 0-1) from their ICE opener.

BOYS GOLF

Lincoln-Way West quad: Bradley-Bourbonnais got a sparkling 36 from individual medalist Max LaMore and finished third as a team at a quad hosted by Lincoln-Way West on Tuesday. They shot 171 as a team, trailing West’s 151 and Lockport’s 159 while edging out the 177 of Homewood-Flossmoor. Jake Kehoe shot a 44 for the Boilermakers with Sam LaMore shooting 45 Kaden Davis shooting 46.

Coal City 184, Manteno 202: Each of Coal City’s top four golfers shot a 46 at Cinder Ridge on Tuesday, giving the Coalers an ICE win over Manteno. Sophomores Jaxon Duke, Trevor Walker and Cody Scheer and freshman Reed Sulzberger all tied for second individually with their 46’s.

Manteno’s Landon Bukowski shot a 44 to lead the Panthers while Ty Carlile shot a 49, Kyle Hupe shot a 53 and Nate Kisala shot a 56.

Monday

BOYS SOCCER

Fisher 7, Bishop McNamara 1: No stats were available for Bishop McNamara (0-4) from their road loss Monday.

BOYS GOLF

Streator 157, Manteno 194: The Panthers fell in Labor Day action to Streator at Aspen Ridge. Landon Bukowski led the way with a 43 while Ty Carlile shot a 49, Liam

Jedlicka shot a 50 and Nate Kisala shot a 52.