Bradley approves 1% grocery tax

Shoppers come and go from Kroger in Bourbonnais in March 2024. Municipalities are entering the final months regarding the creation of a 1% municipal grocery tax. Bradley approved the tax this week. (Tiffany Blanchette)

With the deadline looming for approval of a 1% municipal grocery tax, Bradley trustees gave the green light on the measure.

At Monday’s board meeting, trustees, by a 5-0 vote, formally adopted the municipal grocery retailers’ occupation tax, as almost every municipal government across the state has put on their books.

The tax is expected to net in excess of $1 million annually into Bradley’s pocketbook.

Kankakee, which also is expected to collect in excess of $1 million through the tax, approved the required ordinance in July.

The Bourbonnais Village Board also adopted the measure, which has been estimated to bring in $750,000. Aroma Park approved the tax in May, which brings in $70,000 to $100,000 annually, Mayor Brian Stump said.

The Manteno Village Board is expected to vote on the installation of a local grocery tax at its Tuesday meeting, Village Administrator Chris LaRocque said.

The Momence City Council also will have the ordinance on its Tuesday agenda.

Although the tax now will be put in place by municipal governments, the tax is far from new. It had been a state tax, but Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation in August 2024 that eliminated the 1% tax as of Jan. 1, 2026.

The state had been assessing the tax since the 1990s.

If not put in place locally, the 1% tax would have expired at the conclusion of the 2025 calendar year.

On a $100 grocery bill, the tax represents a $1 fee.

Municipalities have until Oct. 1 to have the approved ordinance sent to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

The tax does not apply to vehicle or medication sales.