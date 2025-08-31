BBCHS boys soccer sweeps through Boilermaker Invite: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Saturday

BOYS SOCCER

Boilermaker Invite: Host Bradley-Bourbonnais followed up an 8-0 win Friday to open up the Boilermaker Invite with two more wins Saturday. They won 4-2 over Rock Island in the semifinals and then won in a penalty-kick shootout over Romeoville in the championship game. The Boilermakers improved to 3-2 on the season.

Parker Fouts, Bennet Dykstra, Guadalupe Valadez and John Sadulla each scored a goal in the semifinal win while Valadez, Josh Jones and Harrison Adams had assists. In the championship game with Romeoville, Dykstra and Valadez each had a goal in regulation.

Beecher also played two games Saturday after winning their Friday game. They fell 1-0 to Romeoville in the semifinals and 5-2 to Rock Island in the third-place game. No individual stats were available for Beecher on Saturday.

Windy City Classic: Kankakee won its quarterfinal match over Joliet West in a shootout after the teams tied 1-1 through overtime. No individual stats were available for the Kays (3-0), who will play De La Salle in the semifinals Tuesday.

Coal City Coaler Shootout: In the inaugural Coaler Shootout, Coal City picked up three shutout wins Saturday to claim first place as tournament hosts. They beat Reed-Custer 4-0, Plano 5-0 and then Peotone 1-0 in the championship game to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Julian Micetich and Carter Hollis each had three goals in the tournament for Coal City, while Creed Macaluso, Colton Lemmons, Dylan Fatlan and Owen Petersen also scored. Luke Munsterman and Dylan Fatland each had two assists and Adrian Dames had one.

Peotone (3-1) beat Morris 4-0 and Universal 3-1 before falling to the Coalers. No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer (1-3) as well. The Comets fell to Plano 7-0 following their loss to Coal City.

Columbia Charger Classic: Manteno (2-2) took a pair of shutout losses Saturday, falling 7-0 to Peoria Christian and 2-0 to Metamora. No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Herscher 10, Watseka/Milford 0: After tying Crete-Monee 2-2 to open the season, Herscher picked up its first win of the season in emphatic fashion on the road Saturday.

Luis Parra and Rowan Keigher had three goals apiece for the Tigers while Cole Perry, Connor Buckley, Kanden Venckauskas and Drake Bushey each had one. Keigher and Parra each had two assists as well, with Bushey, Jacob Benoit and Chase Hagler having one apiece.

No individual stats were available for Watseka/Milford (0-4).

St. Anne 6, Hoopeston 0: Brigham Hayes continued his scorching start to the season Saturday as the Cardinals (2-1) picked up a 6-0 win at home. He scored three goals, bringing his season total to 10 just three games in. He also had two assists while Christopher Adame scored two goals and Diego Guerrero had a goal and an assist.

St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Iroquois West 0: No individual stats were available for Iroquois West (1-2) from its road loss.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tipoff: The host Timberwolves won both of their games in the championship pool Saturday to take first place at the Cissna Park Timberwolf Tipoff. They beat Manteno 25-15, 25-15 in the first game. Later against Bishop McNamara, the Timberwolves won the first set 25-19, dropped the second 25-23 and won the third 25-13.

Josie Neukomm had 13 kills across the two matches for Cissna Park while Marina Day had 11 and Sophie Duis had 10. Mady Marcott had 20 total assists and Ella Schluter had 19.

Manteno won its match against Bishop McNamara 29-27, 25-16. No individual stats were immediately available for either team.

Grant Park participated in the third-place pool Saturday with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Fisher. The Dragons lost both matches in straight sets, and no individual stats were available.

Friday

BOYS SOCCER

Boilermaker Invite: Bradley-Bourbonnais picked up a big win to open up the Boilermaker Invite on Friday, beating Unity Christian 8-0 to improve to 1-2 on the season.

John Sadulla netted four goals, Parker Fouts had two and Cencere Smith and Ixchmel Montoya had one goal apiece. Jack Waters and Guadalupe Valadez each had two assists and Bennett Dykstra and Montoya had one apiece.

Beecher also played a game in the Invite on Friday, beating Rockford Auburn 3-2 for their third straight win to open the season. Pablo Avila had one goal while Wences Baumgartner had two, one assisted by Miguel Corral and one assisted by Axel Suarez. Brian Oldenburg had nine saves.

Timothy Christian 9, Bishop McNamara 0: The Fightin’ Irish dropped their Chicagoland Christian Conference opener on the road against the reigning conference champion Trojans. No individual stats were available for the Irish.

Columbia Charger Classic: Manteno took down hosts Columbia 1-0 in the Charger Classic on Friday, improving to 2-0 with their second straight shutout to begin the season. No individual stats were available for Manteno.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Donovan 2, Trinity 0: Donovan improved to 2-0 on the season with its second straight win in straight sets. Lily Anderson had 12 assists, three kills, four digs and four aces while Layne Hefflefinger had six kills and Laylah Lou Walters had seven aces.

No individual stats were available for Trinity.

BOYS GOLF

Peotone 211, Momence 215, Grant Park 233: The Blue Devils picked up a narrow win over Momence with hosts Grant Park placing third at Minne Monesse Golf Club on Friday.

For Grant Park, Isaiah Salin shot a 52, Gavin Franke shot a 53, Micah Hoekstra shot a 63 and Taggart Thompson shot a 65. No individual scores were available for Peotone and Momence.