Kankakee juvenile steals car, hits sheriff’s vehicle

A Kankakee County Sheriff's Department squad car was struck Friday by a juvenile driver of a stolen vehicle Aug. 29, 2025. (Photo Provided. By Kankakee County Sheriff's Department)

Two Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies sustained minor injuries Friday afternoon when the squad car they were in was hit by a 13-year-old boy driving an alledged stolen vehicle.

According to a sheriff’s department press release, at 1:39 p.m., deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle on Eastgate Parkway on the east side of Kankakee.

The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the morning.

The juvenile driver struck both the rear and side of the marked sheriff’s squad during the incident.

The deputies were treated and released from a local hospital.

The juvenile was evaluated at the scene by Kankakee paramedics and released from medical care before being taken into custody by the Kankakee Police on preliminary charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and attempted fleeing/eluding police.

“It is extremely concerning that a 13-year-old was not only in possession of a stolen vehicle, but brazen enough to attempt to flee from law enforcement in the middle of the day, while other children his age were in school,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in the release.

“While we are grateful that this incident did not result in serious injuries to our deputies, the juvenile, or the public, it underscores the troubling lack of accountability and respect for the law that we continue to see. This type of reckless behavior places everyone in our community at risk.”