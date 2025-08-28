A Taylor-Made Life: A picturesque photoshoot

One of the best parts of being on the Wright in Kankakee board is the opportunity to take something historical and introduce new ideas. As we sit together in our monthly meetings, we talk about ways we can make the B. Harley Bradley House stronger by connecting it to our community and beyond.

It’s also allowed me the opportunity to connect with others in our community. Not only do I get to meet folks visiting and volunteering at the house, but I’ve also gotten to know fellow board members. From professors to museum directors to longtime community stewards, the board is made up of people who make Kankakee County unique.

One of these people is Bill “BJ” Jurevich, who is the owner of Image Group in Bourbonnais. BJ is the vice president of the board as of this year.

He’s kindly volunteered his time to take photos of all of the board members for the website as well, and has photographed several events that showcase the house and the community.

When brainstorming new fundraising ideas, I thought of BJ’s skillset and wondered how we could couple it with the house. He and I talked and came up with the idea of hosting a photoshoot fundraiser on the lawn of the house, where families, couples, friends or individuals could reserve a time to have their photo taken in front of the historic prairie-style home.

Not only does this raise money for the upkeep and preservation of the Frank Lloyd Wright structure, but also it gives participants a tangible takeaway that they can have as a keepsake. And, it gives us a chance to meet one-on-one with members of the community and let them know about the amazing piece of history that we have in our backyard.

Several spots are still available for this fundraiser, which is taking place Saturday morning. As of now, it looks like the weather will be perfect and will lend itself to beautiful photos.

For more information, visit wright1900.org/events.