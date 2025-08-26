Kankakee police investigate shots fired on South Wall Street

A house in the 700 block of South Wall Street in Kankakee was struck by gunfire early Monday morning.

Kankakee police said at approximately 1:40 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of gunfire, according to a news release.

Officers discovered a residence in the 700 block of South Wall Street had been struck multiple times by gunfire. There were no injuries reported.

Two spent shell casings and one bullet were recovered from inside the home.

Preliminary information indicated that two individuals dressed in black clothing were seen leaving the area through a nearby alley after the incident.

Detectives are following up on leads and reviewing available video surveillance.

The Kankakee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance:

• If you live in the area of South Wall Street or 900 East Willow and their surrounding blocks and have home security cameras, Ring doorbells or business surveillance systems, please review your footage between 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on August 23, 2025, and 1:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on August 25, 2025.

• Anyone who captured video or witnessed suspicious persons or vehicles is encouraged to share that information with investigators.

How to Help

Community members can provide information in the following ways:

• Call the Kankakee Police Department Investigations Division at 815-933-0426.

• Submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Kankakee County at 815-932-7463.

• Download videos to the RING website or email videos to K3detectives@gmail.com.