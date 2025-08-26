Kankakee police arrest man following shots fired call

A report of shots fired in the 700 block of East Hickory Street led to the arrest of Arturo Perez-Gallegos, of Bradley, by Kankakee police Saturday.

According to a police report, at approximately 1:04 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of East Hickory for shots fired in an alley.

The officer said he spoke to some subjects in the 400 block of South Greenwood Avenue in the alley. They told the officer the shots came from a house in the 700 block of East Hickory, the report said.

Upon arrival of other officers, a perimeter was created around the house, the report said.

Several witnesses said they allegedly saw a male Hispanic with a shotgun shoot six rounds and went back into the house, the report said.

At one point Perez-Gallegos came out the back door. The officer gave verbal commands to Perez-Gallegos to show his hands and not move. Perez-Gallegos put both his hands up and went back inside the house, the report said.

A short time later, Perez-Gallegos and another subject came out of the house. They told officers they did not see or hear anything. They were remodeling a house next door. Both were then taken into custody, the report said.

Officers located a shotgun in a garage and took it into evidence along with spent shell casings found outside in the alley, the report said.

According to court records, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney office charged Perez-Gallegos with felon in possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.