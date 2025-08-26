2 Kankakee pizza delivery drivers robbed

Kankakee police investigated two separate suspected robberies on Saturday of two pizza delivery drivers, about two hours apart.

The first robbery occurred at approximately 7:53 p.m., when a delivery driver was approached by an unknown male suspect dressed in all black clothing and a black face covering, police said.

The suspect implied he had a firearm and forcibly took the driver’s wallet.

The second robbery occurred at approximately 9:38 p.m., on the same block.

Another delivery driver was confronted by a suspect matching a similar description. The offender displayed a large machete and demanded money.

No injuries were reported to the victims.