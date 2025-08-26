Shaw Local

2 Kankakee pizza delivery drivers robbed

File art of police vehicle

By Jeff Bonty

Kankakee police investigated two separate suspected robberies on Saturday of two pizza delivery drivers, about two hours apart.

The first robbery occurred at approximately 7:53 p.m., when a delivery driver was approached by an unknown male suspect dressed in all black clothing and a black face covering, police said.

The suspect implied he had a firearm and forcibly took the driver’s wallet.

The second robbery occurred at approximately 9:38 p.m., on the same block.

Another delivery driver was confronted by a suspect matching a similar description. The offender displayed a large machete and demanded money.

No injuries were reported to the victims.

