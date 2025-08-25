Kankakee police arrest man on weapons charge

Raul Ortega-Jaime, of Pembroke Township, was arrested by Kankakee police for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm Saturday.

According to a police report, at approximately 2:02 a.m. an officer was dispatched to the area of South Nelson Avenue and East Hickory Street in reference to an anonymous caller stating that they saw a possible altercation with a Hispanic male carrying a rifle.

The caller is alleged to have said they had seen a male Hispanic in the driver seat and another male in the passenger seat of a black GMC Yukon, the report said.

The officer said upon arrival, he observed a group of Hispanic males and a black GMC Yukon parked on East Hickory Street, the report said.

The officer made contact with the 32-year-old Ortega-Jaime who was attempting to enter the driver’s door. The Yukon was registered to Ortega, the report said.

During a pat-down of Ortega-Jaime, the officer recovered a large revolver-handgun from his waistband, the report said.

Ortega-Jaime was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney office with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, court records said.