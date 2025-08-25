Girls volleyball preview: 5 to watch in the Daily Journal area

Cissna Park’s Addison Lucht (9) and Sophie Duis (11) look at each other in celebration near the end of their 2-0 win against Lexington in the IHSA Class 1A Marquette Sectional championship last season. (Daily Journal photos/Mason Schweizer)

As the girls volleyball season tips off this week, here are a handful of players to keep an eye on from the Daily Journal area this fall.

Elena Kvasnicka (Submitted by Brando)

Elena Kvasnicka, Beecher, sr., RS/OH: The Bobcats have a ton of talent back from last year’s River Valley Conference championship squad, and Kvasnicka is the cream of that crop. Last year’s RVC Player of the Year wowed with a team-high 242 kills and added 191 digs, showing she’s much more than just an offensive threat.

Kate Dole (Submitted by Dawn A)

Kate Dole, Bishop McNamara, senior, MH: The Fightin’ Irish are another team with almost all of their team back from 2024, a season in which they won a fourth straight regional. Dole is one of three returning players from the middle, joined by sisters Jersey and Journey Slone. Over her junior campaign, Dole tallied a team-high 145 kills and 56 blocks. With such a solid lineup, Dole’s numbers might not get as gaudy as others around the area, but they don’t need to be for the Irish to make it a regional five-peat, and maybe even challenge Bradley-Bourbonnais’ 12-year All-City streak.

Addison Lucht (Submitted by Josh L)

Addison Lucht, Cissna Park, sr., OH: One of four Daily Journal All-Area players back from last year’s IHSA Class 1A third place team, this list could easily have been comprised of almost all Timberwolves. While classmates Josie Neukomm and Sophie Duis have been just as vital to the Timberwolves’ success over the past three years, it all starts with Lucht, a Northwestern softball commit. She already eclipsed 1,000 career kills last year, her second straight season in which she was named Daily Journal Player of the Year and Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Class 1A All-state. She’s also a three-time All-Vermilion Valley Conference and All-Iroquois County pick.

Mia Connelley (Submitted by Kathleen D)

Mia Connelley, Peotone, sr., OH: The Illinois Central Eight Conference had a ton of great offensive weapons in 2024, but none matched the production of Connelley, whose 397 kills paced the conference. She also chipped in 137 digs and was a monster from the service line, where she tallied 43 aces. Running it back as a captain once again, Daily Journal All-Area and All-ICE teams are certainly well within reach for Connelley again.

Rachel Smith (Submitted by D)

Rachel Smith, Wilmington, sr., OH: The Wildcats had a season to remember in 2024, going undefeated in the Illinois Central Eight and playing for a Class 2A Sectional championship, and Smith was one of the biggest reasons why. The second-team all-state pick was also an All-Area and All-ICE selection after displaying a diverse game that led to 360 digs, 261 kills, 62 blocks and 41 aces. With fellow hitter Molly Southall also back and a handful of standouts from other sports seeing bigger roles this year, the Wildcats are eyeing another big year in 2025.