BBCHS boys golf wins Crete-Monee Invite, Bishop McNamara ties for 2nd: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

By Adam Tumino

BOYS GOLF

Crete-Monee Invite: The Bradley-Bourbonnais boys golf team took first place at the Crete-Monee Invite on Friday with a team score of 303, putting them just ahead of the 307s shot by both Bishop McNamara and St. Rita.

All four of the Boilermakers’ top golfers shot sub-80 rounds, with Sam LaMore shooting a 73, Max LaMore shooting a 74 and Jaden Davis and Jake Kehoe each shooting a 78. They will be back in action on Aug. 26 when they travel to face Lincoln-Way East at Green Garden Country Club.

No individual scores were available for Bishop McNamara, which next will host Aurora Christian at the Kankakee Elks Country Club on Aug. 28.

