History to come to life at ‘Voices of the Past’ Mound cemetery walk

By and large, the cemetery is a pretty dead place.

That won’t be the case this Sunday.

Mound Grove Cemetery, 1000 N. Greenwood Ave., Kankakee, will be alive with the sounds and stories of Kankakee County’s history during the Bi-Annual Cemetery Walk: Voices of the Past.

Hosted by the Kankakee County Historical Society and Kankakee Valley Theater Association, showtimes will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets cost $12 for members of the Kankakee County Museum and $15 for non-members.

They can be purchased online at https://app.dvforms.net/api/dv/lq988v. The link can also be found on the Kankakee County Museum’s website, kankakeecountymuseum.com.

The interactive, theatrical walking tour is meant to bring local history to life.

Participants will stroll the historic paths of Mound Grove Cemetery and encounter live performances by costumed actors and actresses portraying some of Kankakee County’s most compelling historical figures.

The reenactment will bring to life Joseph Tolson, Richard Hanna, H.K. Wheeler, George Erzinger, Grace Small, and David and Martha Perry.