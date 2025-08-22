Herscher bests Coal City in ICE boys golf matchup: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

BOYS GOLF

Herscher 160, Coal City 174: Herscher’s Jamie Warner, Jaxson Joiner and Jett Feth each shot 39 on Thursday while teammate Parker Mullady shot a 43 to lead the Tigers to a 14-stroke win over Illinois Central Eight Conference opponent Coal City at Oak Springs Golf Course.

For the Coalers, Jaxon Duke shot a 40, Frankie Ponio shot a 43, Cody Scheer shot a 44 and Kory Lovell shot a 47.

Coal City will be back in action at the Seneca Irish Invite on Aug. 25 while Herscher plays next at Reed-Custer the following day.

Streator 157, Peotone 205: The Blue Devils fell to ICE opponent Streator at Green Garden Country Club on Thursday. Peotone’s Gavin Costanzo shot a 40 to lead the team and finish third overall. The team will compete in the Roger Keller Invite at Edgebrook Golf Club in Sandwich on Aug. 23.