Daily Journal 2025 girls volleyball preview capsules

Bishop McNamara's Kate Dole hits the ball over a block by Peotone's Cora Pagliarulo, left, and Ava Kosmos during a game at Peotone last season. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Coach: Ryan Thomas

2024 Record: 10-15

Top Players: Kate Dole, sr., MH; Gianna Brosseau, jr., L; Jessica Born, sr., S; Journey Slone, sr., OH/MH; Carley Johnson, sr., OH

Worth noting: The Fightin’ Irish posted nine fewer wins in 2024 than they did in 2023. But despite this downswing in the regular season, rallied come playoff time to win their fourth straight regional title in comeback fashion over Beecher.

The Irish had four seniors and seven juniors last season, giving them an experienced returning senior class in 2025. Dole led the team with 145 kills and 56 blocks last season, earning All-Area honors, and alongside fellow seniors like Slone and Born, will look to get the Irish to a regional five-peat this year.

SouthWest Suburban Conference

Coach: Leigh Reiniche

2024 Record: 16-18

Top Players: Lydia Hammond sr., L/DS; Jamie Parker, sr., MH/RS; Elena Shold, sr., MH/RS; Hannah Wojnowski, sr., MH/RS

Worth noting: There will be lots of new faces on the court for the Boilermakers this season. The departure of eight seniors from last season’s team leaves four seniors to take their place, including a senior in Hammond who is new varsity volleyball. All nine of the other players on the 2025 roster getting their first taste of varsity volleyball as well.

Wojnowski, Shold and Parker bring some experience on the attack, with Wojnowski’s 32 kills ranking fifth on the team last season and Shold’s 28 ranking fourth. Even with an inexperienced group, Reiniche expects the team to be able to make strides throughout the season.

“All of them continually work hard each and every day,“ she said. ”...This season is going to be an exciting one. With so many young enthusiastic athletes, BBCHS volleyball should be fun to watch.”

Southland Athletic Conference

Coach: Lauren Penrod

2024 Record: 18-15

Top Players: Malea Harrison, jr., OH; Elizabeth Avalos, sr., S/RS; Shania Johnson, jr., MH; Angela Dethrow, sr., S; Erin Wills, so., MH

Worth noting: After winning just two of their first 10 games, the Kays finished the 2024 regular season on a roll. They went 8-3 to close the regular season and won their playoff opener before losing to Oak Forest.

The versatile Avalos will be back to spearhead a small senior class after leading the team in aces, finishing second in assists, fourth in digs and fifth in kills last season. She’ll be joined by Harrison, who tied for second on the team in kills, to bring some solid experience to the team’s attack.

“We have a very talented group of players this year,” Penrod said. “There is a lot of height and speed in this group of athletes. I am really looking forward to dynamic blocks and attacks this year from our front row.”

Illinois Central Eight Conference

Coach: Pam McMurtrey

2024 Record: 21-16

Top Players: Sydney Larson, sr., S; Riley Walker, sr., RS; Maggie Carlson, jr., MH/OH; Ava Kenney, sr., OH/DS; Keirsten Gabehart, sr., OH

Worth noting: The Coalers surpassed the 20-win mark for the third year in a row last season, and will now have a sizable senior class to replace if they want to keep that streak alive. Gone are the team’s top five kills leaders from 2024, as well as their leader in digs.

Larson is a key returner as the team’s primary setter and only returning All-Area player from a year ago. She led the ICE in aces (63) and was second in assists (560). Walker, Carlson, Kenney and Gabehart are the only other returners to reach double digits in kills last season, with Walker’s 48 being the sixth-most on the team in 2024.

Coach: Joslyn Galeaz

2024 Record: 8-25

Top Players: Riley Wulff, sr., S; Kiley Scanlan, sr., DS/L; Meah Gessner, sr., RS/OH; Reese Bisaillon, sr., RS/OH;

Worth noting: A majority of the players on the Tigers’ roster were seniors in 2024, leaving them with quite a few gaps to fill this season. They still will have a senior core this season that bring a good bit of experience with them.

Wulff will provide stability with her experience at setter, while Scanlan will help pick up some of the defensive slack and Gessner and Bisaillon will step into heightened roles on the attack. Plenty of new faces will step up to fill other gaps and try to get the Tigers headed back in the right direction.

Coach: Alexis Hosselton

2024 Record: 20-15

Top Players: Maddie Gesky, jr., MH; Danika Fletcher, jr., S; Morgan Derrico, jr., L; Olivia McElroy, fr., MH; Maddy Belisle, jr., OH

Worth noting: After a 13-23 record in 2023 snapped a streak of 15 straight winning seasons for the Panthers, they bounced back last year and got back above the .500 mark and reached 20 wins for the 11th time in the last 12 full seasons.

Gesky tied for the team lead with 244 kills to go with an ICE-leading 97 blocks last season while Fletcher had 351 assists as the team’s primary setter. Both will be back as juniors with a surrounding cast of more-experienced returners and some fresh faces.

“I am really excited for the positive energy and bond that this group of girls has,” Hosselton said. “They work really well together and that will help every aspect of our game. I can’t wait to see players step into new roles, and also the growth of returning players this season.”

Coach: Kathy Barger

2024 Record: 18-17

Top Players: Ella Stupegia, sr., L; Allie Werner, sr., S; Mia Connolley, sr., OH; Alexa Matichak, jr., MH; Cora Pagliarulo, sr., OH

Worth noting: After having just three seniors last season as they bounced back from a sub-.500 2023 season, the Blue Devils bring a very experienced group back into 2025. A senior core led by Stupegia’s defensive prowess, Werner’s selective setting and Connolley’s strong attack has plenty of complimentary pieces, some familiar and some new.

“We have a lot of talent this year and hope to make a run for the conference title,” Barger said. “We have solid returning players as well as strong newcomers. Once we find our rhythm, we will be a strong contender.”

The Blue Devils finished 7-7 in conference play last year, putting them in the middle of the pack in the standings.

Coach: Alyssa Tiangco

2024 Record: 3-29-1

Top Players: Alyssa Wollenzien, jr., MB; Morgan Toler, sr., MB; Ella Anderson, sr., DS; Makenzi Thompson, sr., OH

Worth noting: The 2024 season was a tough one for the Comets, with a large senior class from 2023 leaving the team inexperienced. They had just four seniors last season, giving them a more substantial returning group for 2025.

Toler, Anderson and Thompson will lead a five-player senior class this season. With Wollenzien returning as part of a five-player junior class that gives the team a solid base of upperclassmen, the Comets will look to bounce back after posting their fewest wins since 2014.

Coach: Kelly Van Duyne

2024 Record: 27-9

Top Players: Rachel Smith, sr., OH; Molly Southall, sr., OH/S; Sami Liaromatis, jr., L; Melia Hincherick, sr. OH; Ally Allgood, so., MB

Worth noting: The reigning regional champion Wildcats have their sights set on duplicating that success. Their 27 wins were the most for the program since 2008 and gave the back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2011.

Smith, an IVCA All-State second team selection a season ago, and fellow seniors Southall and Hincherick will look to help the team carry on its recent run of success with some rising underclassmen looking to establish themselves and other returners stepping into bigger roles.

“We did graduate some key players, but the juniors that got to dress for varsity are back to help us continue to succeed on the court with the leadership from Smith, Southall and Hincherick,” Van Duyne said. “Everyone on the team has been working extremely hard all summer to continue the success we had last year, and I can’t wait to see how far we can go.”

River Valley Conference

Coach: Jaida Schroeder

2024 Record: 24-11

Top Players: Elena Kvasnicka, sr., OH; Emily Avelar, sr., OH; Aubrey Tiltges, sr., L; Mallory Berry, jr., S; Anahi Lagunas, so., M

Worth noting: The Bobcats have not dropped a conference game since October 24, 2019, and with their streak of five straight conference titles on the line in 2025, bring back plenty of experience in some key spots as former assistant Schroeder steps into the head coaching role.

Kvasnicka (242 kills) and Avelar (137) were top two on the team in kills last season. Berry will continue to set them up after posting a team-high 359 assists as a sophomore last season. Their experience will help the team try and fend off any RVC foes that come for their crown.

“What stands out most is their commitment to playing as a team,” Schroeder said. “Our chemistry and communication keeps improving, and that’s going to be a big strength for us this season. We know the competition will be tough, but this group has the talent, attitude, and work ethic to rise to the challenge.”

Coach: Amber Boudreau

2024 Record: 3-26

Top Players: Charli Beherns, sr., S; Katelyn Balthazor, sr., RH; Addison Faulkner, sr., MB; Dreya Griffith. jr., OH; Eriannah Martinez, sr., L

Worth noting: The Comets will be without a large chunk of last season’s production with the departure of a large senior class. Boudreau is back in the fold for her third stint as head coach at Central, leading a team aiming to bounce back from a three-win season in 2024.

“This year we are looking to get their competitive spirit back and just play good, fundamentally sound volleyball,” she said. “I have a few players that are stepping up and taking the leadership role. I am starting to see them mesh well as a team and already seeing growth.”

Balthazor and Faulkner will bring some experience to the attack while Beherns steps into a heightened role as setter. Griffith will see more time on the outside while basketball and track and field standout Martinez will hit the court for the first time.

Coach: Angela Moos

2024 Record: 8-18

Top Players: Lily Anderson, sr., S; Layne Heffelfinger, sr., RH; Laylah Lou Walters, sr., MH; Bailey Henneike, so., OH; Chloe Ponton, so., MH

Worth noting: After back-to-back one-win seasons, the Wildcats broke out for eight wins last season, their most since 2011. And with just two seniors on last season’s roster, they bring back lots of experience that will look to continue building on that foundation.

“This should be an exciting season for the Donovan Wildcats because we are returning most of our team from last year and replacing departing players with two exciting sophomores,” Moos said. “We are anchored by our right side hitter Layne Heffelfinger, who was a first team RVC player last year, and also our three year setter Lily Anderson.”

Heffelfinger also earned All-Area special mention status last season while Anderson was an honorable mention pick.

Coach: Heather Muzzarelli

2024 Record: 14-17

Top Players: Kayle Scheuber, sr., L; Nina Siano, sr., OH; Liv Siano, jr., S; Maddie Simms, sr., S; Lily Buck, so., DS/OH

Worth noting: The Panthers posted their most wins since 2019 last season, and with an 8-2 conference record, finished second in the RVC behind Beecher. They will be under a new head coach this season in Muzzarelli, who takes over for 10-year coach Amber Eisha.

Leaning on a small senior class, including 2024 All-Area Special Mention selections Scheuber and Nina Siano, Gardner-South Wilmington also heads into the year with seven juniors, including All-Area Honorable Mention pick Liv Siano, as they look to get back over .500 overall for the first time since 2020.

Grace Christian

Coach: Kris McGuirt

2024 Record: 10-13

Top Players: Gracie Reynolds, sr., MH; Chloe Dandurand, sr., OH; Miranda Glenn, sr., S; Zoey Baldridge, so., OH; Abby St. John, sr., RS

Worth noting: The Crusaders saw their win total dip by four in 2024 after going 14-10, and 8-2 in the RVC, the year prior. But with a ton of experienced and productive players back in 2025, they seem to be in solid position to get back over the .500 mark as they welcome their new head coach.

Reynolds is back off of an All-Area Special Mention season that saw her lead the team in kills (145), blocks (40) and digs (80), while returning assists leader (131) and All-Area Honorable Mention pick Dandurand is also back, as is Baldridge after gaining solid experience as the team’s lone freshman in 2024.

Coach: Caitlin Meyer

2024 Record: 11-18

Top Players: Taylor Panozzo, so., OH; Natalie Smiley, sr., MB; Camryn Karstensen, jr., MB/OPP; Mackenna Wells, fr., MB

Worth noting: The Dragons fell below the .500 mark each of the last two seasons after winning a sectional title in 2022, but they don’t plan on posting a third losing season in a row.

“We are looking to continue improving and being a competitive team in the area,” Meyer said. “Our goal is to have a winning record this season, be a top team within the RVC and win some games in the postseason.”

The Dragons reached the regional championship last season, where they fell 2-0 to Yorkville Christian. With Panozzo back in the fold after leading the team in kills as a freshman last season. Grant Park has a solid number of returners, including Smiley and Karstensen, around her as the teams look to follow up on last season’s fourth-place RVC finish.

Coach: Brittany Bartolini

2024 Record: 16-10

Top Players: Lisa Moseley, jr., L; Adyki Gunn, sr., MH; Marissa Lambert, fr., S; Maryah Crite, fr., MH; Genesis Ramirez, so., OH

Worth noting: Momence finished above .500 overall last season for the second time in three years and also finished third in the RVC for the fourth year in a row.

But with a large crop of seniors from 2024 now gone, taking with them a bulk of the production from last season’s team, the 2025 team’s more inexperienced core will take their shot at picking up where those departing players left off.

“With so many seniors leaving last season, our current young team is full of energy, talent and hungry to learn,” Bartolini said. “The girls are already showing strong chemistry on the court, and with continued hard work and experience, they have the potential to become a real force throughout the season.”

Coach: Alex Arlis

2024 Record: 4-21

Top Players: Tessa DeYoung, jr., OH; Demi Duncan, so., MH; Tatum Kirkland, fr., MH; Sophia Pizano, sr., S; Alexis Hedges, jr., L/OH

Worth noting: A lot of new players will be taking the court for the Cardinals this season, and with a new head coach in Arlis, will be looking to start a new chapter for the program.

While DeYoung, who led the team in kills last season, and Duncan, who finished third in kills as a freshman, are returning to provide some stability, the main objective for St. Anne in 2025 will be to build up experience for a young roster.

“We are looking forward to a new season with many new faces on the court,” Arlis said. “The girls worked hard all summer and it shows with their energy and relationships on the court. Strong relationships and bringing energy to the court is our focus this season.”

Vermilion Valley Conference

Coach: Josh Landon

2024 Record: 36-4

Top Players: Addison Lucht, sr., OH; Josie Neukomm, sr. OH; Sophie Duis, sr. MH; Mady Marcott, jr. S; Ella Schluter, so. S

Worth noting: After putting up 103 combined wins over the last three seasons, winning three regional titles, finishing fourth at state in 2023 and third a season ago, the Timberwolves are poised for yet another deep playoff run in 2025.

“With a significant cast from last year returning, expectations are high on paper,” Landon said. “This group of girls does a great job of holding each other accountable.”

Lucht, the back-to-back Daily Journal Player of the Year, Neukomm and Duis give Cissna Park a trio of senior stars that all earned various levels of IVCA All-State honors for their play last season. The setting duo of Marcott and Schluter will keep feeding their formidable hitters as the Timberwolves look to send off their senior class with another run at state.

Coach: Taylor Cultra

2024 Record: 1-26

Worth noting: After winning their season opener against Blue Ridge last season, the Raiders dropped the remainder of the games on their schedule. They will look to bounce back a bit in 2025.

Coach: Kaity Ellrick

2024 Record: 7-24

Top Players: Erica Felton, sr., MH; Lillie Harris, sr., MH; Sydney Seyfert, st., OH; Kami Muehling, jr., L; Molly Coffey, jr., S

Worth noting: A streak of seven straight winning seasons came to an end last year for the Bearcats. They had just three seniors on last season’s team, and head into 2025 with a large percentage of their production from 2024 coming back with another year of experience.

Felton was second on the team with 100 kills last season while Harris was third with 80. Felton’s 40 total blocks also paced the team. Muehling is also back after leading the team with 322 assists and finishing fourth with 136 digs, a category Seyfert finished second with 194.

Coach: Krista Pufahl

2024 Record: 26-8

Top Players: Christa Holohan, sr., S; Noelle Schroeder, sr., L; Thayren Rigsby, sr., MH; Addissen Ulitzsch, jr., DS; Avery Pufahl, so., OH

Worth noting: A loss in the regional championship last season dashed the Warriors hopes at their second straight regional title and third in a four-year span. They have posted four 20-win seasons in a row and have not finished below .500 since 2006.

“Graduating some key offensive players will have a lot of teams looking for us to be having a rebuilding year, but I believe we will shock some people with our athleticism and team chemistry,” she said. “Having another 20-25 win season is not out of the picture and absolutely within their reach again.”

Holohan, Schroeder and Rigsby will provide some continuity as returning starters while plenty of other players are ready to step into heightened or new roles.

Illinois Christian Conference

Trinity

Coach: Christina Hathaway

2024 Record: 8-8

Top Players:

Worth noting: The Eagles picked up a major postseason prize last season when they traveled to Tennessee and won the National Association of Christian Athletes Tournament Division III national championship, winning every set of every match in the tournament.

They head into the 2025 season looking to back up that success, albeit with a pair of All-Area Honorable Mention players from last season in Janice Jackson and Marissa Hathaway.