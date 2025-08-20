Beecher barely beats Bradley-Bourbonnais in boys golf: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

BOYS GOLF

Beecher 162, Bradley-Bourbonnais 165: Just a day removed from winning the Boilermakers’ Bill Breeden All-Area Classic, the Bobcats held on for a narrow three-stroke win in more action with Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincolnshire Country Club Tuesday.

Beecher’s Peyton Serafin’s 34 was good enough to take home medalist honors. Charlie Nowak (42), Ben Anaclerio (42) and Jacob Benck (44) rounded out the Bobcats.

The Boilermakers were led by Kaden Davis’ 39 and followed by Max LaMore (40), Jacob Kehoe (42) and Sam LaMore (44).

Peotone 210, Reed-Custer 215: The Blue Devils took a five-stroke win at the Green Garden Country Club in Tuesday’s Illinois Central Eight Conference affair. Individually, the Comets’ Logan Bean (44) took a one-stroke win for medalist over the Blue Devils’ Gavin Costanzo.