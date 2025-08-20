Daily Journal

Beecher barely beats Bradley-Bourbonnais in boys golf: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Peyton Serafin

Peyton Serafin (Submitted by David Serafin/Apple Photos Clean Up)

By Mason Schweizer

BOYS GOLF

Beecher 162, Bradley-Bourbonnais 165: Just a day removed from winning the Boilermakers’ Bill Breeden All-Area Classic, the Bobcats held on for a narrow three-stroke win in more action with Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincolnshire Country Club Tuesday.

Beecher’s Peyton Serafin’s 34 was good enough to take home medalist honors. Charlie Nowak (42), Ben Anaclerio (42) and Jacob Benck (44) rounded out the Bobcats.

The Boilermakers were led by Kaden Davis’ 39 and followed by Max LaMore (40), Jacob Kehoe (42) and Sam LaMore (44).

Peotone 210, Reed-Custer 215: The Blue Devils took a five-stroke win at the Green Garden Country Club in Tuesday’s Illinois Central Eight Conference affair. Individually, the Comets’ Logan Bean (44) took a one-stroke win for medalist over the Blue Devils’ Gavin Costanzo.

High School SportsSportsBoys GolfBeecher PrepsBradley-Bourbonnais PrepsPeotone PrepsReed-Custer PrepsPremiumKankakee County Front Headlines
Mason Schweizer

Mason Schweizer

Mason Schweizer joined the Daily journal as a sports reporter in 2017 and was named sports editor in 2019. Aside from his time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong Kankakee County resident.