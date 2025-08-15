Wright at Twilight in Kankakee will feature food, music, theater and more

Wright at Twilight is back on Thursday, Sept. 4, from 5-8 p.m. (Photo Provided By Wright In Kankakee)

Wright at Twilight is back on Thursday, Sept. 4, from 5-8 p.m.

This popular event, sponsored by Wright in Kankakee, takes place at Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House, located on the bank of the beautiful Kankakee River at 701 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee.

This year’s outdoor musicians are folk/funk/bluegrass singer and songwriter Todd Hazelrigg and DJ/saxophonist Lucas Sanor.

Kankakee Valley Theater will perform in the courtyard.

The Vintage Purse Museum, the recently opened museum in Manteno, will have an indoor exhibit in the spacious living room.

Mi Casa food truck will be ready to satisfy your appetite. The Gift Shop has new merchandise and will be open all evening.

Tickets are $10 and are available online at wright1900.org/events.

Ticket holders receive two tokens which can be used for glasses of wine or bottled water. Free popcorn will also be available.

Profits from the event go toward the preservation and operations of the Bradley House museum.

The rain date is Thursday, Sept. 11. For more information call the Wright in Kankakee office 815-936-9630.