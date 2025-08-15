Daily Journal

Music in the Column Garden set for Sunday at Kankakee County Museum

Lush green foliage thrives in the historic Column Garden at Governor Small Memorial Park on Thursday during the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club annual Garden Tour & Artisan Faire held at the Kankakee County Museum. The Kultivators maintain the Column Garden as well as the Let Freedom Ring Garden on the museum grounds.

Lush green foliage thrives in the historic Column Garden at Governor Small Memorial Park. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

By Tiffany Blanchette

Bask in the peaceful surroundings of the Column Garden on the Kankakee County Museum campus this Sunday.

Music in the Column Garden is a three-hour jam session hosted from 2-5 p.m. by a local act, The Champagne Experience.

The event will feature a few surprise guest vocalists, including special guest The Cabaret.

Bringing a lawn chair is recommended and The Lush Vine will be on-site with a cash bar.

The event is free to attend, but donations are greatly appreciated and will help toward preserving local historic sites.

In the event of poor weather, the program will move inside to the museum’s Centennial Room.

The Kankakee County Museum at Small Memorial Park is located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

Music in the Column Garden at the Kankakee County Museum

Music in the Column Garden at the Kankakee County Museum

Kankakee CountyKankakeeMuseumMusic
Tiffany Blanchette

Tiffany Blanchette

Tiffany Blanchette has been a photojournalist with the Daily Journal since 2014 and Photo Editor since 2018. She has won awards for her work from the Illinois Press Association and the National Press Photographers Association. She enjoys covering everything from news to sports in the very community she grew up in.