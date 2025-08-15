Music in the Column Garden set for Sunday at Kankakee County Museum

Lush green foliage thrives in the historic Column Garden at Governor Small Memorial Park. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Bask in the peaceful surroundings of the Column Garden on the Kankakee County Museum campus this Sunday.

Music in the Column Garden is a three-hour jam session hosted from 2-5 p.m. by a local act, The Champagne Experience.

The event will feature a few surprise guest vocalists, including special guest The Cabaret.

Bringing a lawn chair is recommended and The Lush Vine will be on-site with a cash bar.

The event is free to attend, but donations are greatly appreciated and will help toward preserving local historic sites.

In the event of poor weather, the program will move inside to the museum’s Centennial Room.

The Kankakee County Museum at Small Memorial Park is located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.