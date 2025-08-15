Bradley-Bourbonnais boys golf drops season-opening heartbreaker: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Max LaMore tees off during the Boilermakers' match against Sandburg at the Kankakee Elks on Aug. 14, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

BOYS GOLF

Sandburg 163, Bradley-Bourbonnais 166: The Boilermakers opened their season with a home SouthWest Suburban Conference tilt at the Kankakee Elks Country Club, a match they lost by just a few strokes.

Max LaMore fired a team-best 39 in the first match of his senior year to lead the Boilers. He was followed by Kaden Davis’ 40, Landan Haggard’s 42 and Sam LaMore’s 45.

The Boilers will host Monday’s Bill Breeden All-Area Classic at the Elks. Tee time is 1 p.m. with the Boilers hosting three-time defending champion Beecher, Bishop McNamara, Kankakee, Coal City, Grant Park, Herscher, Manteno, Momence and Peotone.