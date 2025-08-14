End of the road: Bourbonnais Twp. Armour Road project complete

Motorists travel through the intersection at Armour Road and Bradley Boulevard (Illinois Route 50) in Bourbonnais Township on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, as the Illinois Department of Transportation officially celebrated the completion of the $13.8-million project. Designated turn lanes were added along with road widening and repaving at the the most heavily used intersection within Kankakee County. (Tiffany Blanchette)

When it comes to road construction projects, everyone is aware that there will be growing pains associated with improved transportation.

The $13.8 million massive intersection upgrade at Armour Road and Bradley Boulevard (Illinois Route 50) in all likelihood caused more than 13.8 million angry words since the project began in March 2023.

However, the nearly 2.5-year project is now complete, and the memories associated with its construction may now fade away.

The finish line has been reached, and the substantially upgraded intersection – the most heavily used intersection within Kankakee County – is now a cause for celebration.

Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi was on hand to lead what was to be a ribbon-cutting ceremony – until rising temperatures, humidity and a rainy forecast moved the celebration inside a CSL conference room, on this massive local upgrade.

After the program, Biagi said her message to the community was rather simple. She wanted to express thanks to area motorists for their “ton of patience” during these past 28 months of utility upgrades and intersection expansion.

Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi speaks at a press conference announcing the completion of the $13.8-million Armour Road and Bradley Boulevard (Illinois Route 50) project in Bourbonnais Township on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

This area is home to significant traffic, as this is where pharmaceutical manufacturer CSL Behring calls home on the southwest corner and ever-growing retail dominates the bulk of the three other corners.

“We try to move the projects as quickly as possible,” Biagi said. “When you look at it through Google Earth, it’s easy,” but when on the street, it isn’t quite so simple, she said.

Hopefully, she said, the region will gain economic and transportation benefits from this investment.

“The power of infrastructure sets the table” for growth, she said. “It turns the ignition of the economic engine.”

It was in 2023 when Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined with local officials to break ground on the widening and resurfacing of this project, which also added dedicated turn lanes.

The project, part of the massive Rebuild Illinois infrastructure program, included new storm water sewers, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, lighting, traffic signals, landscaping and a path for walking and biking.

Bradley village administrator Craig Anderson, representing Mayor Mike Watson, said the upgrades will have an immediate impact on the quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors.

“The modernization of the intersection greatly improves the safety and congestion of Kankakee County’s busiest intersection,” Anderson said. “A new intersection isn’t just a road off the highway.

Motorists travel through the intersection at Armour Road and Bradley Boulevard (Illinois Route 50) in Bourbonnais Township on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, as the Illinois Department of Transportation officially celebrated the completion of the project. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“It’s a doorway to opportunity, opening faster access to travelers, easier connections for business and a stronger foundation for community growth.”

Illinois state Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, termed Tuesday a day to celebrate.

Like others, she said the significant upgrades can only elevate the community in the eyes of those looking for development opportunities.

Biagi said that while all are pleased with the removal of road barricades and heavy construction equipment, there will be much more to come, so further patience will be needed.

She pointed to the upcoming improvements of:

· Illinois Route 113 from the Will County Line to Edgewater Drive in Kankakee County – $3.5 million for resurfacing and culvert replacement to begin this year

· Interstate 57 at Manteno – $80 million for interchange 322 reconstruction

· I-57 at East Court Street at Kankakee – $95 million for interchange 312 redesign and build

· I-57 at U.S. 45/52 at Kankakee – $70 million interchange 308 rebuild

· Illinois Route 114 in Momence – $19.5 million resurfacing and drainage from Momence to the Indiana state line

· Illinois Route 50 from Brookmont Boulevard to north of U.S. 45/52 – $17 million for pavement replacement